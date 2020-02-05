Quuppa Recognized as a Visionary by Gartner in the Magic Quadrant for Indoor Location Services, Global

WASHINGTON, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quuppa, creator of the most accurate and reliable positioning platform in the world, has been named a Visionary by Gartner, Inc. in its 2020 Magic Quadrant for Indoor Location Services, Global.

The Quuppa Intelligent Locating System provides real-time location data with accuracy down to the centimeter level, enabling the exact location of an item to be tracked at any given time without delay. The recent partnership announcements with Silicon Vendors such as Nordic Semiconductor and Silicon Labs, further strengthens Quuppa's position in coordinating the world's largest ecosystem of tag partners in the industry.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as a Visionary in the Magic Quadrant for Indoor Location Services, Global report," said Quuppa CEO Kimmo Kalliola. "Our unique methodology and algorithms offer an exceptionally reliable, versatile, customizable, scalable and cost effective Real Time Locating System (RTLS) solution across all industries."

Founded in 2012 as a spin out from the Nokia Research Center, Quuppa combines its Bluetooth Direction Finding technologies with the best location tags for tracking people and assets. The Quuppa system can also track any Bluetooth-enabled mobile devices such as tablets and phones, enabling a huge variety of applications from sport to retail, healthcare and industrial services.

About Quuppa

Quuppa has raised the bar for advanced location systems thanks to a unique combination of Bluetooth®, Angle-of-Arrival (AoA) and Angle-of-Departure (AoD) methodologies, advanced location algorithms and management software tools. More than 160 partners around the world use Quuppa's platform across a range of industries as well as law enforcement, security, government, and more. It is headquartered in Finland, with offices in the U.S., UAE, Australia, India, and China. For more information, visit https://quuppa.com/.

