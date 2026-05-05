Quva awarded National Drug Diversion Software Solutions agreement with Premier, Inc.

SUGAR LAND, Texas, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QuVa Pharma, Inc (Quva), a national, industry-leading provider of outsourced sterile injectable compounding services and health-system pharmacy AI and data insights software solutions, has been awarded a national group purchasing agreement for Drug Diversion Software Solutions with Premier, Inc. Effective May 1, 2026, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for Drug Diversion Software Solutions.

"We are honored to expand our relationship with Premier through this new agreement for our Drug Diversion Software Solutions," said Stuart Hinchen, CEO and Co-Founder of Quva. "The industry faces increasing pressure to safeguard controlled substances, protect patients and clinicians, and strengthen compliance. Through our Quva BrightStream solutions, we equip pharmacy and compliance leaders with clear visibility into diversion risk, actionable insights to prioritize investigations, and defensible documentation to support regulatory scrutiny. This agreement reflects the trust Premier and its members place in our ability to combine clinical expertise with advanced analytics to help hospitals protect patients and their teams."

The Premier agreement reinforces Quva BrightStream solution's position as a long-term technology partner to health systems seeking stronger governance over controlled substances and pharmacy operations. Beyond diversion detection, the platform supports enterprise-wide reporting, benchmarking, and workflow management that aligns pharmacy, nursing, compliance, and executive leadership with a single source of truth. By replacing fragmented manual processes with standardized, system-wide oversight, Quva BrightStream solutions helps organizations scale best practices, reduce investigative burden, and elevate pharmacy's strategic impact across the enterprise.

Premier is a leading technology-driven healthcare improvement company. Playing a critical role in the rapidly evolving healthcare industry, Premier unites providers, suppliers and payers to make healthcare better with national scale, smarter with actionable intelligence and faster with novel technologies. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Premier offers integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, advisory services and other solutions in service of our mission to improve the health of communities.

About Quva

Quva provides industry-leading health-system pharmacy services and solutions, including sterile injectable compounding and AI-driven data insights software that power pharmacy to operate more effectively and efficiently. Quva Pharma, through its multiple 503B outsourced compounding facilities, along with its national warehousing and direct distribution capabilities, offers a leading portfolio of ready-to-administer medications essential to patient care. Quva BrightStream, with its AI-powered machine learning and predictive analytics software, aggregates and normalizes fragmented health-system data, and analyzes large volumes of complex information across all care sites. Using proprietary machine learning, it transforms this data into actionable insights, enabling pharmacies to improve patient care, reduce costs, increase revenue, and improve workflow efficiency as they manage drug shortages, reduce diversion risk, optimize inventory and reduce wastage, maximize value of contracts, reduce prescription leakage, and manage formularies. Quva's progressive and integrated platform helps health systems transform pharmacy management to deliver greater value and provide the highest quality of care.

SOURCE QuVa Pharma, Inc.