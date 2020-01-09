QuVa Pharma® and Smiths Medical Increase Access to Pre-Filled CADD® Medication Cassette Reservoirs for Essential Compounded Sterile Products

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QuVa Pharma, Inc. today announced an expanded partnership with Smiths Medical to increase production capacity for pre-filled CADD® medication cassette reservoirs. The move will expand availability of the over 25 products QuVa offers in pre-filled CADD® cassettes.

"Pre-filled CADD® cassettes are a core component of our portfolio because they simultaneously advance patient care and increase pharmacy efficiency," said Stuart Hinchen, QuVa Pharma's co-founder and Chief Executive Officer. "As demand for pre-filled compounded sterile medications in CADD® cassettes increases, and other outsources have fixed or reduced capacity to fill cassettes, QuVa is proud to increase capacity for this range of products to enable a quality, consistent supply for these essential infusion delivery systems."

In addition to freeing hospital pharmacies from filling cassettes internally, this expanded partnership can help hospitals reduce waste through QuVa's extended beyond use dating (BUD), and enable them to maximize investments in CADD-Solis pumps.

QuVa is a market leader in quality-compliant, compounded sterile products. QuVa Pharma is licensed to supply compounded sterile preparations into all 50 states from its three facilities in Sugar Land, Texas; Temple, Texas; and Bloomsbury, N.J. and has a comprehensive range of ready-to-administer compounded products, including products compounded from bulk drug substances to alleviate drug shortages.

"As a national leader in 503B Outsourcing, QuVa is committed to promoting safety and standardization that improves patient outcomes while reducing total cost of care in line with Smiths Medical's vision for their CADD® product line," said Peter Jenkins, co-founder and Chief Development Officer. "We look forward to connecting with CADD® users to develop a program that helps them avoid internally filling these cassettes and increases their efficiency so they can focus on additional important aspects of health care."

About QuVa Pharma, Inc.

QuVa Pharma is a nationally recognized, industry-leading state-of-the-art cGMP compliant 503B FDA registered manufacturing platform and partner of choice for compliance-oriented healthcare facilities looking to ensure a quality, safe and consistent supply of medications. The company offers a broad portfolio of ready-to-administer products across pain management, anesthesia and OR syringes, anti-infectives, labor and delivery, cardiovascular therapeutic areas and others. All products are distributed only once sterility and potency testing is successfully completed, and with validation supporting appropriate Beyond Use Dating (BUD). The company is committed to having a patient-first orientation, as well as a robust product portfolio, leading safety standards, and collaborative and transparent partnership-oriented customer service. For more information, please visit www.quvapharma.com or follow QuVa on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/quvapharma-inc-/.

