QuVa Pharma® Announces Availability of Intravenous Dexamethasone to Support Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) COVID-19 Treatment Guidelines Panel1 and the World Health Organization (WHO)2 updated their recommendations to include systemic corticosteroids, like Dexamethasone 6 mg daily, for hospitalized patients with severe and critical COVID-19. Additionally, following the results of the UK RECOVERY trial3, the European Medicines Agency's drug evaluation committee, CHMP, has endorsed Dexamethasone use, 6 mg once per day for up to 10 days, for hospitalized COVID-19 patients who require oxygen4.

Peter Jenkins, Co-founder and Chief Development Officer added, "COVID-19 demonstrates how a uniquely positioned 503B services platform like QuVa can quickly respond to hospitals' pharmaceutical needs and support them in improving patient care. We are proud to be a responsive, full-service partner with product development capabilities that enable us to meet our customers' clinical needs."

About QuVa Pharma, Inc.

QuVa Pharma is a nationally recognized, industry-leading, cGMP compliant FDA registered 503B manufacturing platform and partner of choice for compliance-oriented healthcare facilities looking to ensure a quality, safe, and consistent supply of medications. The company offers a broad portfolio of ready-to-administer products across pain management, anesthesia and OR syringes, anti-infectives, labor and delivery, cardiovascular therapeutic areas, and others. All products are distributed only once sterility and potency testing are successfully completed, and with validation supporting appropriate Beyond Use Dating (BUD). The company is committed to having a patient-safety orientation, as well as a robust product portfolio, leading compliance and safety standards, and being collaborative and transparent in service of their customers.

