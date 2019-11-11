QuVa Pharma Announces New, Innovative Syringe Labels

"Improving patient care and safety by reducing medication errors is essential. Our commitment to achieving higher standards through partnering with our customers has led us to an innovative enhancement to the labels for our syringe portfolio," said Stuart Hinchen, QuVa Pharma's co-founder and Chief Executive Officer. "Delivering an enhanced syringe label with full drug and dosing visibility, regardless of syringe orientation, is an advancement in quality aimed at reducing drug and dosing errors. This is another example of our development track record that will help our hospital partners meet their clinical needs."

"QuVa Pharma is committed to provide controls to prevent medication errors and aid hospitals in conforming to their patient safety goals," said David Short, QuVa Pharma's Vice President of Quality. "QuVa Pharma has already updated labels according to the USP<7> guidelines, but we wanted to go a step further and include flags at each end of the label that include critical product information to be visible from any side of the syringe."

QuVa Pharma is the market leader in quality compliant compounded sterile products, with all existing facilities in Sugar Land and Temple, Texas, and Bloomsbury, New Jersey in good standing with the FDA and all state regulatory boards of pharmacy. QuVa Pharma is licensed to supply compounded preparations into all 50 states and has a comprehensive range of sterile, ready-to-use compounded products, including product compounded from bulk drug substance to alleviate drug shortages.

About QuVa Pharma, Inc.

QuVa Pharma is a nationally recognized company emerging as the leading industry 503B platform and partner of choice for compliance-oriented healthcare facilities looking to ensure a quality, safe and consistent supply of medications. The Company offers a broad portfolio of products across Pain Management, Anti-infective, OR Syringes, Labor and Delivery therapeutic areas amongst others, all of which are released only once sterility and potency testing is successfully complete, and with validation supporting appropriate BUD. The company is committed to having a patient-first orientation, as well as a robust product portfolio, leading safety standards, and collaborative, partnership-oriented customer service. For more information, visit www.quvapharma.com.

