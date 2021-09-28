QuVa Pharma Appoints Mr. Talha Ashraf to its Board of Directors as Independent External Director

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QuVa Pharma, Inc., a leading national 503B outsourcing services company to U.S. hospitals, and its parent company, QuVa Pharma Holdings, Inc (both, "QuVa Pharma") have today announced the appointment of Talha Ashraf as an independent external director. Mr. Ashraf will serve as a member of the QuVa Pharma Board Audit Committee.

"I am excited to welcome Talha to the QuVa Pharma Board of Directors," said Stuart Hinchen, CEO & Co-founder of QuVa Pharma. "Talha's deep expertise and diverse experience in the healthcare sector is an asset to QuVa's stakeholders and customers as we expand and enhance our services platform, and will be invaluable throughout our path of continued growth and maturity."

Talha Ashraf is a global senior advisor with McKinsey & Company serving C-suite clients in the areas of business strategy and corporate finance across the healthcare sector. Prior to McKinsey, Talha was EVP & CFO for U.S. Anesthesia Partners, Inc. (USAP)—a national leader in high-quality anesthesia physician services backed by private equity firms Welsh Carson, Berkshire Partners and GIC. In this role, Talha was responsible for the company's financial strategy and all financial functions, including accounting, corporate and business unit finance, investor relations, tax, treasury, and audit. In addition, he had responsibility for enterprise strategic planning, mergers and acquisitions, revenue cycle management, managed care and payer contracting organizations. Prior to joining USAP, Talha served as CFO for McKesson Corporation's U.S. Oncology Network & Practice Management business—a $13B business with more than15K employees across 500 care sites. Prior to McKesson, Talha held a variety of global financial and operating leadership positions with life sciences and medical device leader, Baxter International. His earlier experience includes Kindred Healthcare, Sprint Nextel (now T-Mobile), Salt Creek Capital and The Walt Disney Company.

Talha holds an MBA from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a Bachelor of Science degree with honors in finance and international studies from Indiana University, Bloomington.

About QuVa Pharma, Inc.

QuVa Pharma is a national, industry-leading, FDA registered 503B outsourcing services company that provides hospitals with essential medications in ready-to-administer injectable formats that are critical for effective patient care. QuVa was purpose-built to change the 503B industry for the better and is leading the way with unmatched expertise in cGMP and sterile pharmaceutical manufacturing, and the highest quality and safety standards so hospitals can more confidently and reliably focus on patient care. While leading cGMP processes, broad sterile-to-sterile product portfolio, and expansive capacity of 300,000 sq. ft. across four facilities are the foundation of success, it is with customer-focused services, transparency, and a patient-safety orientation that we help hospitals better meet their patient care and operational needs.

