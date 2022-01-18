QuVa Pharma Appoints Ms. Carole Faig to its Board of Directors as Independent Outside Director and Chair of the Audit Committee

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QuVa Pharma, Inc., a leading national 503B outsourcing services company to U.S. hospitals, and its parent company, QuVa Pharma Holdings, Inc. (both, "QuVa Pharma") have today announced the appointment of Carole Faig as an independent outside director. Ms. Faig will also serve as Chairperson of the QuVa Pharma Board Audit Committee.

"I am excited to welcome Carole to the QuVa Pharma Board of Directors," said Stuart Hinchen, CEO & Co-founder of QuVa Pharma. "Carole's deep audit and public accounting experience focused in the healthcare sector is an asset to QuVa's stakeholders and customers as we expand and enhance our services platform, and will be invaluable throughout our path of continued development and maturity."

Carole Faig has more than 38 years of audit and public accounting experience with Ernst & Young, LLP where she was a partner focused on the healthcare industry. Prior to her retirement from Ernst & Young in 2021, Ms. Faig served in a number of leadership roles including US Health Leader from 2017 to 2020 and West Region Health and Life Sciences leader from 2019 to 2021, where she managed a $500 million practice. In addition, Ms. Faig has extensive experience as an audit partner from 1996 to 2018 serving public and private companies in the health sector.

Ms. Faig has served on the Board of Directors for Cue Health, Inc. and Affinia Therapeutics, Inc. since 2021.

Carole holds an B.B.A. in accounting from Sam Houston State University and is a certified public accountant.

For more information, please visit www.quvapharma.com

About QuVa Pharma, Inc.

QuVa Pharma is a leading operator of 503B outsourcing facilities performing sterile pharmacy compounding whose mission is to provide safe and cost-effective access to critical ready-to-administer medications for acute care patients throughout the United States. QuVa was purpose-built with day-to-day operations guided by its overarching goals of maintaining a quality-first culture and setting the standard for compliance with healthcare agency regulations. QuVa Pharma combines a number of differentiated, hard-to-build assets, including in-house quality control, scaled aseptic current good manufacturing practices ("cGMPs") facilities, a broad and diverse product portfolio, a large, educated and thoroughly trained workforce, integrated data sets of customer behavior and deep relationships with leading hospitals and group purchasing organizations, allowing our customers to more confidently and reliably focus on patient care. While modern facilities designed for cGMP compliance, broad sterile-to-sterile product portfolio, and expansive capacity of more than 230,000 sq. ft. of aseptic grade, cGMP compounding space across four facilities are the foundation of success, it is with customer-focused services, transparency, and a patient-safety orientation that we help hospitals better meet their patient care and operational needs.

