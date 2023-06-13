QuVa Pharma Expands RFID Capabilities for Its Pre-Tagged, Ready-to-Administer Injectables

Company's RFID products will now adhere to GS1 standards to support open and interoperable medication management solutions, traceability, and improved efficiency and safety for hospitals and health systems

SUGAR LAND, Texas, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QuVa Pharma, Inc. announced today that it is expanding its RFID embedded, pre-tagged product label platform to include RFID tags that adhere to GS1's open, technology independent, global standards which enable interoperability and compatibility. QuVa' s portfolio of sterile, ready-to-administer syringes will be the first 503B Outsourcing facility to include the pre-tagged RFID GS1 format.  "Insights from our customers and reports like ASHP's that assessed RFID utilization in health systems show a growing desire for pre-tagged open RFID standard products to support increased adoption of medication management systems," said Stuart Hinchen, QuVa Pharma co-founder and CEO. "Understanding hospitals' need for interoperability across their systems that manage inventory, medication dispensing and tracking, and diversion detection provided strong rationale for QuVa to increase investment in our RFID labeling platform," Hinchen said.

QuVa will include embedded RFID tags in its products' primary labels for tracking at the unit of use level. QuVa's adoption of GS1 standards will ensure its products are compatible with medication management platforms and other RFID supporting technologies that read GS1 RFID labels.  QuVa's pre-tagged, ready-to-administer products are now capable of being read by platforms like IntelliGuard™ , AmerisourcBergen's Cubixx®, and Healthcare Logistics' Stat Stock™  , and Bluesight's Kitcheck providing hospitals greater access to pre-tagged products so they can better leverage these technology platforms and reduce the labor burden—including that of self-tagging. 

About QuVa Pharma, Inc.

QuVa Pharma is a national, industry-leading, FDA registered 503B outsourcing services company that provides hospitals with essential medications in ready-to-administer injectable formats that are critical for effective patient care. QuVa was purpose-built to change the 503B industry for the better and is leading the way with unmatched expertise in cGMPs and sterile pharmaceutical manufacturing, and the highest quality and safety standards so hospitals can more confidently and reliably focus on patient care. While leading cGMP processes, broad sterile-to-sterile product portfolio, and expansive capacity of 300,000 sq. ft. across four facilities are the foundation of success, it is with customer-focused services, transparency, and a patient-safety orientation that we help hospitals better meet their patient care and operational needs. For more information, please visit www.quvapharma.com or follow QuVa on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/quvapharma-inc-/.

