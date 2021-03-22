QuVa Pharma Participates in Wall Street Journal's Health Forum

SUGAR LAND, Texas, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QuVa Pharma, Inc., a leading national 503B outsourcing services company to U.S. hospitals, will host a discussion at the 4th annual Wall Street Journal Health Forum on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. QuVa joins other influential executives and experts from across the healthcare sector, to explore the continuing pandemic health crisis and issues for continuity of supply of critical medications.

"We are honored to participate in the WSJ Health Forum and discuss the pandemic health crisis' impact on the supply chain and U.S. hospitals and health systems," said Stuart Hinchen, CEO & Co-founder of QuVa Pharma. "At a time when hospitals desperately needed assistance in the supply of medication, our industry adapted and proved to be an essential part of the response to the health crisis. We are excited to talk about what this teaches of the path forward in evolving the health care delivery ecosystem."

During the pandemic, QuVa Pharma tripled production of some critical medicines and even developed new ones in very short order, that supported recommendations from the NIH and WHO, helping hospitals across the nation treat COVID-19 patients

"Given our national scope, we understand the impact the pandemic has on the health care supply chain of hospitals and the treatment of patients. We too had to adapt to surges in infections and hospitalizations, stressed pharmaceutical supply lines, and evolving treatment regimens" said Peter Jenkins, Chief Development Officer and Co-founder of QuVa Pharma. "In the face of those challenges, we continued to invest to increase capacity in order to create a more stable and resilient supply for hospitals."

To learn more about the online WSJ Health Forum or to register, please go to https://healthforum.wsj.com/

For more information, please visit www.quvapharma.com or follow QuVa on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/quvapharma-inc-/.

About QuVa Pharma, Inc.

QuVa Pharma is a national, industry-leading, FDA registered 503B outsourcing services company that provides hospitals with essential medications in ready-to-administer injectable formats that are critical for effective patient care. QuVa was purpose-built to change the 503B industry for the better and is leading the way with unmatched expertise in cGMP and sterile pharmaceutical manufacturing, and the highest quality and safety standards so hospitals can more confidently and reliably focus on patient care. While leading cGMP processes, broad sterile-to-sterile product portfolio, and expansive capacity of 300,000 sq. ft. across four facilities are the foundation of success, it is with customer-focused services, transparency, and a patient-safety orientation that we help hospitals better meet their patient care and operational needs.

For product ordering inquiries, please contact QuVa Pharma Customer Service at 888.339.0874 or via email at: [email protected].

For media inquiries, please contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE QuVa Pharma, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.quvapharma.com

