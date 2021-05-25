Quytech Sees a Big Inflection Point for Digital Healthcare

NEW YORK, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- There has been a record funding of healthcare startups since April 2020. The prime reason behind it is the increased use of healthcare applications, mainly due to the coronavirus pandemic. Consumers have adopted digital healthcare in a big way.

Expected trends in the healthcare industry

Telehealth

Startups providing means for telehealth services are experiencing an exponential increase in revenues. The reason is people now are afraid to go to hospitals due to the fear of catching the infection. Besides, almost 80% of people have minor symptoms that require only general consultation, which can be done over the phone or video call. Since consulting over the phone or online is a cheaper, faster, and convenient option, the trend is projected to boom even in the post-covid world.

Digital Diagnostics

Compact diagnostic tools and wearables have become better and can now be connected easily with smart devices to record your health information and send the data to your healthcare professional. There are tools that can read your heart, mind and other vital parameters, all at the comfort of your home.

Mr. Siddharth Garg, CEO, Quytech, talks about digital healthcare or telehealth. He said that "it's an e-commerce moment for healthcare." The consumer habit will change drastically and will remain so even after the pandemic is over.

Healthcare at Home

Growing awareness towards healthcare and the pandemic hitting the world has increased the range of at-home care equipment, considerably. People have learned to use medical devices, even complex ones such as oxygen cylinders and concentrators, at home. The doctors are available online and all your vitals are sent via an app.

Artificial Intelligence and Healthcare

Artificial intelligence in healthcare is also in high demand as the technology helps in diagnosis and CT or MRI scans with minimum or no human intervention. AI-based solutions can do a diagnosis with just blood reports. Right from doing an eye exam remotely to providing a radiology report, AI can accomplish a lot of things and help doctors get better and accurate results.

Mental Health

Consumers are appreciating telehealth applications for counseling, therapies, meditations, and other treatments. These apps trust top technologies to collate health-related information. Based on the data, the AI bots, at a basic level, understand the intent of the queries and then connect the patient with the therapist.

Fitness and Wellness

Even before the pandemic, there was an increased focus on fitness and wellness. People were trying at-home gyms, different diets, doing various exercise regimes to remain fit. The recent events have fueled up this trend; therefore, resulting in the growing use of fitness "apps" or "solutions".

