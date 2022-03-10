Quzara Cybertorch™ For Government Achieves FedRAMP High Ready Designation For Its Security Operations As A Service (SocaaS) Threat Detection Platform

WASHINGTON, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quzara, LLC., a leader in cloud security & cybersecurity compliance, announced today it has received its Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) 'Ready' Agency Designation at the High impact level.

Quzara Cybertorch is FedRAMP HIGH Ready

Quzara Cybertorch™ for Government is a Managed Detection and Response (MDR) and Security Operations Center as a Service (SOCaaS) Platform offering security monitoring and vulnerability management services. Quzara's cloud-native Security architecture separates customer log collection and threat event remediation for the customer and their environments. Quzara Analysts perform Incident response, Threat hunting, and report triaged events and incidents to customers in a secure manner to their environment. Quzara Cybertorch™ for Government is supported by a cloud computing architecture that is delivered from Azure Government which is authorized for FedRAMP High and Department of Defense (DoD) Impact Level 5. Quzara Cybertorch™ for Government Analysts provide 24/7 security monitoring and threat mitigation services from the Continental United States (CONUS) in a Geo-fenced zero-trust operations model.

"I am thrilled at our FedRAMP designation and bringing this critical capability online for all United States Government customers and qualified contractors. It allows us to accelerate compliance with Presidential executive orders on Cybersecurity in Threat information sharing, Security Monitoring and Vulnerability management which is critical given all the recent cyber threat activities against Government, critical infrastructure, and the Defense Industrial Base" - Saif Rahman, Managing Director, Quzara LLC

Quzara Cybertorch™ FedRAMP Ready status means FedRAMP has approved the Cybertorch readiness assessment report (RAR), which is a great indicator of success for full FedRAMP Authorization. Quzara has been listed on the FedRAMP Marketplace as a FedRAMP Ready vendor. Quzara will pursue a FedRAMP High Authority to Operate within the next 12 months in 2023. FedRAMP is a government-wide program that promotes the adoption of secure cloud services across the federal government by providing a standardized approach to security and risk assessments for cloud technologies and federal agencies.

About Quzara

Quzara LLC is a WOSB, SBA 8(a) certified, and GSA HAC SINS approved Cybersecurity firm based in the Washington D.C Metropolitan area. Quzara provides compliance advisory, security engineering, and managed security services. Quzara also runs US Citizen only/24x7x365 Managed Detection & Response (MDR) Platform on a FedRAMP Authorized service environment on Microsoft Azure Government.

Learn more about Quzara LLC at https://cybertorch.quzara.com or Quzara Cybertorch™ at https://www.cybertorch.com. Please send inquiries to [email protected] or call 1-800-218-8528 for a service overview.

Media Contact:

Michelle Arellano Quzara, LLC.

17039964988

[email protected]

SOURCE Quzara LLC