Quzara, LLC, a Leading Cybersecurity and Compliance Advisory Firm, Announces That They Have Achieved StateRAMP "Ready" for Their Product Offering, Cybertorch™

WASHINGTON and MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quzara LLC, a cybersecurity and compliance advisory firm, announces that their service offering, Quzara Cybertorch™ for Government, a Soc-as-a-Service (SOCaaS), has been authorized by the StateRAMP Project Management Office (PMO) with a "Ready" agency designation at the Category 3+ (HIGH Baseline) level. Quzara worked closely with the StateRAMP PMO, bringing awareness to the value and power of a well-integrated Security Operations Center (SOC) as-a-service (SOCaaS), with team members supporting threat detection, intel, vulnerability assessments, and risk monitoring. As part of the StateRAMP program, based on NIST Special Publication 800-53, Quzara's Cybertorch™ has successfully demonstrated that all StateRAMP security requirements are met at the "Ready" level. StateRAMP, modeled in part after FedRAMP, is based on the concept of "completing once, using many," which saves both governments and service providers time and money.

A nonprofit organization, StateRAMP was formed by government leaders, industry experts, and private companies working together to help states and localities manage their third-party supplier cybersecurity risks. Quzara has access to State, Local and Educational (SLED) contracts such as NASPO, Texas DIR and others.

"Quzara looks forward to working as a trusted security Operations partner to bring our services and solutions to organizations at the state local, federal and tribal level to enable and accelerate deployment of advanced Threat Detection and Vulnerability management services, mitigate threats and meet Compliance requirements, including supply chain risks," says Saif Rahman, Quzara Co-founder and CEO.

About Cybertorch™

Quzara Cybertorch™ (Cybertorch) is a managed detection and response (MDR) platform providing Soc-As-A-Service (SocaaS) solutions. Cybertorch™ delivers vulnerability management and security monitoring solutions and services. Security monitoring capabilities extend to cloud, datacenters, on-premises, IoT, OT signals converging to a single correlation, aggregation and analysis fusion capability driven and built on zero trust principles, purpose-built to FedRAMP HIGH and DoD Security Requirements Guide (SRG).

