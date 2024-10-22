WASHINGTON, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quzara LLC and its managed security platform, Cybertorch, are proud to announce their inclusion on the MSSP Alert Top 250 MSSPs List for 2024, published by MSSP Alert, a CyberRisk Alliance resource. Quzara secured the #113 spot, reflecting the company's commitment to delivering world-class cybersecurity and compliance solutions to enterprises, government agencies, and regulated industries.

Quzara LLC and Cybertorch Named to MSSP Alert’s 2024 List of Top 250 MSSPs

"We are honored to be named among the Top 250 MSSPs for 2024," said Saif Rahman, CEO of Quzara LLC. "This recognition is a testament to the expertise and dedication of our team, who work tirelessly to provide robust security operations and help clients stay resilient amidst evolving threats."

Quzara stands out with its U.S. citizen-staffed, 24x7 Security Operations Center (SOC) and FedRAMP High audited operations, ensuring the highest levels of compliance and security for its customers.

"MSSP Alert and CyberRisk Alliance congratulate Quzara on this honor," said Jessica C. Davis, editorial director of MSSP Alert. "The Top 250 MSSPs are an elite group of providers who outperform the market. Members of this list are the best of the best."

The full list can be found here: MSSP Alert - Top 250 MSSPs 2024.

About Quzara LLC and Cybertorch

Quzara LLC provides advanced cybersecurity advisory services, SOC operations, and compliance solutions. Cybertorch, the company's managed security platform, empowers organizations to meet today's cybersecurity challenges while remaining compliant with regulatory standards. Quzara's 24x7, U.S. citizen-staffed SOC and FedRAMP High audited operations make it the ideal partner for organizations operating in highly regulated industries, including government and healthcare.

Press Contact

Quzara Sales

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-800-218-8528

SOURCE Quzara LLC