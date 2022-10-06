Quzara LLC Announces Expanded Partner Program for SOCaaS Solution, Cybertorch™

VIENNA, Va., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quzara LLC, a global cybersecurity firm offering cybersecurity compliance advisory services and MXDR solutions, including Quzara Cybertorch™, their flagship Security Operations Center-as-a-Service (SOCaaS), announces the launch of their new partnership program focusing on Technology Partners, Managed Service Providers (MSP) and Service Resellers.

Quzara Cybertorch™ solution is FedRAMP HIGH Ready and StateRAMP Category 3+ Ready SOCaaS which leverages the Microsoft Cloud with underlying FedRAMP authorization across all services in a zero-trust CONUS model. Cybertorch™ is the only SOC-as-a-Service focused on Microsoft Public and Government regions and the only SOC-as-a-Service that allows users to inherit FedRAMP, CMMC, and DoD (Department of Defense) security monitoring and incident response requirements.

Quzara Cybertorch™ acts as an extension of in-house security operations, offering Managed Extended Detection and Response services (MXDR), including 24/7/365 managed security services, as well as traditional SOC services including vulnerability management, endpoint detection and response, continuous monitoring, and gap assessments. These solutions allow independent software vendors, technical partners, and third-party security solution providers to expand their portfolio of services.

"The Quzara Cybertorch™ partnership program benefits resellers and MSSPs by empowering them to open new business opportunities, increasing their bottom-line revenue and expanding their service offerings. We are excited to formally announce this partnership program, having already implemented partnerships globally and seen remarkable success," says Saif Rahman, Managing Director, and CEO of Quzara LLC.

Partners within the Quzara Cybertorch™ partnership program will be able to take advantage of exclusive client/partner benefits, such as increased cybersecurity service offerings, expedited onboarding, lucrative sales opportunities, as well as customized marketing and sales materials, training, and promotions to help aid business growth.

To learn more or express interest in the Quzara Cybertorch™ partnership program, visit: https://www.quzara.com/partners

Quzara LLC is a minority and woman owned, SBA 8(a), GSA HAC SINS across all categories, cybersecurity firm in the Washington D.C. metro region. Quzara's portfolio of FedRAMP® advisory services includes readiness assessments, control and process remediation, previously reviewed and approved security architectures, and documentation that empowers customers to meet the stringent requirements of FedRAMP® and other security frameworks.

