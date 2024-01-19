Quzara, LLC Joins the Schellman Strategic Alliance Program

WASHINGTON, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quzara, LLC, a leading innovator in Managed Detection & Response (MDR) and Compliance Advisory services, and Schellman, a leading provider of attestation and compliance services and a top 50 CPA firm, proudly announce the inclusion of Quzara into the Schellman Alliance Program. This inclusion joins the expertise and capabilities of two industry leaders, to deliver confident cybersecurity compliance with consulting and advisory solutions within the government sector.

Schellman
Schellman

The Schellman Alliance Program serves as a conduit for clients to harness the combined strengths of these two firms, providing an opportunity for businesses to achieve a comprehensive solution to meet and sustain regulatory compliance through Schellman's certification services with state-of-the-art solutions for fortifying information security in today's complex digital landscape.

"We are thrilled to embark on this strategic alliance with Schellman, uniting our strengths to forge a path of unparalleled cybersecurity resilience for our clients. At Quzara, our focus has always been on delivering cutting-edge Managed Detection and Response (MDR) and Security Operations Center (SOC) solutions (Quzara Cybertorch™), prioritized by the Joint Authorization Board (JAB), ensuring the highest standards of security vigilance. Coupled with our robust FedRAMP Advisory and Acceleration services, this partnership is not just a collaboration of two leaders in the cybersecurity space, but a milestone in our journey to provide comprehensive, top-tier compliance and security solutions." - Saif Rahman, CEO, Quzara, LLC.

"Quzara's alliance with Schellman empowers organizations with tailored solutions to complex security and compliance needs. This collaboration increases the two firms' independent client base's resiliency against cyber threats, further strengthening our commitment to deliver exceptional quality while continuing to be a firm our clients can trust," said Michael Parisi, Head of Client Acquisition at Schellman.

About Quzara

Quzara LLC is a minority and woman owned, SBA 8(a), GSA HAC SINS across all categories, cybersecurity firm in the Washington D.C. metro region. Quzara's portfolio of FedRAMP® and Compliance advisory services includes readiness assessments, control and process remediation, approved security architectures, and custom crafted documentation that empower customers to meet the stringent requirements of FedRAMP® and other security frameworks. Quzara allows customers to choose their level of support based on where they are on the FedRAMP® compliance roadmap. Quzara LLC is a forerunner in providing Managed Detection & Response (MDR) and Security Operations Center-as-a-Service (SOCaaS) and is committed to providing top-tier security solutions to the government sector. With its flagship solution, Cybertorch™, Quzara is setting new industry standards. For more information, please visit www.quzara.com.

About Schellman

"Schellman" is the brand name under which Schellman & Company, LLC and Schellman Compliance, LLC provide professional services. Schellman stands as a leading global provider of attestation, compliance, and certification services. Operating under two distinct entities, Schellman & Company, LLC and Schellman Compliance, LLC. The services provided by the Schellman entities include acting as a CPA firm (Schellman & Company, LLC as a leading provider of SOC reports, an ISO Certification Body, a PCI Qualified Security Assessor Company, a HITRUST assessor, a FedRAMP 3PAO, and being among the pioneering CMMC Authorized C3PAOs. For further information about the services provided, please visit schellman.com.

Media Contact:
Michelle Arellano
1 703-996-3988
[email protected]

SOURCE Quzara

