Quzara LLC Named to MSSP Alert's Top 250 MSSPs List for 2022

WASHINGTON, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MSSP Alert, a CyberRisk Alliance resource, has named Quzara LLC to the Top 250 MSSPs list for 2022 (http://www.msspalert.com/top250).

The list and research identify and honors the top MSSPs (managed security service providers) worldwide. The rankings are based on MSSP Alert's 2022 readership survey combined with the site's editorial coverage of MSSP, MDR and MSP security providers. The sixth-annual list and research track the MSSP market's ongoing growth and evolution.

Quzara Cybertorch For Government

"Inclusion among CyberRisk Alliance's top 250 MSSPs is an honor and speaks highly of Quzara's reputation as a cybersecurity advisory and compliance leader," said Saif Rahman, Compliance and Advisory Managing Director, Quzara LLC

"MSSP Alert congratulates Quzara LLC on this year's honor," said Joe Panettieri, editorial director of MSSP Alert. "The MSSP Alert readership and Top 250 honorees continue to outpace the cybersecurity market worldwide."

Quzara LLC is an advisory firm providing cybersecurity and compliance services to the Defense Industry Base and Department of Defense through its work in cyber intelligence and security. A FedRAMP High and StateRAMP Ready approved at level 3 MXDR, Quzara LLC's Cybertorch™ provides vulnerability management, continuous monitoring, gap assessments, and documentation assistance to its members.

In addition to being the first FedRAMP High Ready authorized MXDR, Quzara LLC is part of the Authority to Operate (ATO) on AWS program, the Microsoft CMMC Acceleration program and is also part of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA). Quzara is a registered 8(a) firm with a GSA multiple award schedule for the Highly Adaptive Cybersecurity Services (HACS) SIN offerings. Quzara serves commercial companies and Federal agencies, with access to most Government contract vehicles.

About Quzara

Quzara LLC is a minority and woman owned, SBA 8(a), GSA HAC SINS across all categories, cybersecurity firm in the Washington D.C. metro region. Quzara's portfolio of FedRAMP® and StateRAMP advisory services includes readiness assessments, control and process remediation, previously reviewed and approved security architectures, and documentation that empower customers to meet the stringent requirements of FedRAMP® and other security frameworks. Quzara allows customers to choose their level of support based on where they are on the FedRAMP® compliance roadmap.

About CyberRisk Alliance

CyberRisk Alliance (CRA) is a business intelligence company serving the high growth, rapidly evolving cybersecurity community with a diversified portfolio of services that inform, educate, build community, and inspire an efficient marketplace. Our trusted information leverages a unique network of journalists, analysts and influencers, policymakers, and practitioners. CRA's brands include SC Media, SecurityWeekly, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, InfoSec World, Identiverse, Cybersecurity Collaboration Forum, its research unit CRA Business Intelligence, and the peer-to-peer CISO membership network, Cybersecurity Collaborative. Click here to learn more.

