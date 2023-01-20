Quzara LLC Recognized with Microsoft Verified Managed XDR Solution Status

VIENNA, Va., Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quzara LLC today announced it has achieved Microsoft verified Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) solution status. By achieving this status, Quzara LLC has proven their robust MXDR services (Cybertorch™) including a Security Operation Center (SOC) with 24/7/365 proactive hunting, monitoring, and response capabilities all built on tight integrations with the Microsoft Security platform. This solution combines expert-trained technology with human-led services and has been verified by Microsoft engineers.

Quzara Cybertorch™ Microsoft Verified MXDR

"This is a significant milestone for our company and demonstrates our commitment to providing the highest level of security and compliance assurance to our clients. Quzara Cybertorch™ already holds advanced unmatched attestations for it's MXDR service by its virtue of existing audits StateRAMP, FedRAMP, TX-RAMP, SOC 2 Type 2, and its Security Operations focus on Federal Government, DIB and Microsoft Sentinel/M365 GCC HIGH customers" says Saif Rahman, Founder and CEO of Quzara LLC.

"With malicious attacks on the rise, we understand security is front and center for our customers. That is why I am excited to congratulate Quzara LLC on achieving Microsoft Verified: Managed Extended Detection and Response solution status. Their solution closely integrates with Microsoft 365 Defender and Microsoft Sentinel and has been verified by Microsoft Security engineering to ensure that it provides comprehensive service coverage across the Microsoft Security portfolio." – Rob Lefferts, CVP, Modern Protection and SOC, Microsoft

Quzara LLC is part of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA). "The Microsoft Intelligent Security Association is comprised of some the most reliable and trusted security companies across the globe", said Maria Thomson, Microsoft Intelligent Security Association Lead. "Our members share Microsoft's commitment to collaboration within the cybersecurity community to improve our customers' ability to predict, detect, and respond to security threats faster. We're thrilled to recognize and welcome Quzara LLC's MXDR solution to the MISA portfolio.

About Quzara LLC:

Quzara Cybertorch™ offers the only FedRAMP High Ready security operations center as a service (SOCaaS) and managed extended detection and response (MXDR) solution purpose-built to meet the needs of U.S. Civilian, Department of Defense (DoD), and Defense Industrial Base (DIB) customers for extended detection and response (XDR), Vulnerability Management, OT and IoT monitoring, and security monitoring needs. Their security operations center as a service, vulnerability management, and XDR capabilities are based on the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) 800-53 FedRAMP HIGH controls. Their entire technology stack leverages FedRAMP HIGH Authorized systems.

For additional information:

Please contact Quzara Cybertorch™ PR Team at 7039964988 or [email protected]

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Quzara LLC