Quzara Releases Innovative FedRAMP No-Cost Compliance Assessment Software to Fast Track SaaS, ISV and Tech Providers: FedRAMP Readiness Assessment Tool

RESTON, Va., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Quzara LLC (https://www.quzara.com/) recently announced the launch of its proprietary FedRAMP Readiness Assessment Tool (FRAT) in a continuing mission to help SaaS, ISV and tech providers cut complexity as they navigate the time consuming and costly process of FedRAMP compliance. Cloud Service Providers (CSP) and Independent Software Vendors (ISV) running on Cloud Infrastructure who wish to service United States (US) Government clients must demonstrate FedRAMP compliance, in what has become a rigorous, multistep process. Experts in FedRAMP compliance, Quzara developed FRAT as a way to help companies gauge their current FedRAMP readiness in a rapid, self-service manner, saving those companies both time and money.

"Every prospect into the FedRAMP Program wants to know how much does it cost and what it takes to become FedRAMP compliance? We just can't give these providers an informed answer or estimates because there are so many variables. One of our mechanisms to cut down on the ambiguity was to get folks to allow us to gauge their current security posture and perform a key controls assessment," says Saif Rahman, Quzara's co-founder and Managing Director. "And like any compliance process, you first have to know where you stand in implementing security in software, infrastructure, processes: where exactly are your FedRAMP Compliance gaps? That takes compliance expertise, a tool or an advisor who knows what they're doing. There's no getting around it. Unfortunately, FedRAMP Readiness Assessments are a major upfront expense, especially for a new player in the Federal space without a clear business plan for new business. Those costs can range anywhere from $30,000 to $50,000 for an initial assessment. We had to do something to lower this barrier and complexity of entry, so we created FRAT as a way to help cut some of those costs, to save CSPs and ISVs money."

FRAT: Streamlined Readiness Assessment

Securing a Provisional ATO (P-ATO) from the Joint Authorization Board (JAB) or an ATO granted by a Federal agency (CSP) through the Readiness Assessment process signifies that a company's service offering is prepared to implement key specified technical controls and is mature enough to start the FedRAMP authorization process. It is a necessary step.

Quzara developed FRAT as a completely unique, self-paced assessment tool that guides customers through the process of assessment: revealing gaps and areas that need attention. FRAT is a Web application; respondents go through around hundred (100) controls carefully selected by Quzara to help understand current security capabilities and core FedRAMP requirements. After companies finish their self-assessment, we do a complimentary workshop to walk them through identified gaps, remediation dashboard and roadmaps to create a plan of action focused on compliance. Customers use these findings to do budget allocations, engineering priorities and define and manage customer expectations.

FRAT: Specific Features

Delivers a key controls Readiness Assessment, based on requirements for FedRAMP Moderate or FedRAMP Ready status. Companies will know where they stand.

Self-paced, allows customers to work on content when it is convenient for them.

Cloud-based. Hosted on AWS GovCloud and requires multi-factor authentication for all users. Employs FIPS 140-2 encryption for data at rest and other security controls.

Simple process: Request Access – Complete Questionnaire – Quzara Analyzes Results – Free Two-Hour Meeting to Discuss Results.

Quzara can then take the results and immediately begin advising implementation strategies to help clients achieve the level of compliance they seek, in an open and transparent process.

FRAT: Signing up

Visit https://assessment.fedrampcompliance.com to sign-up today! You can start your assessment within days. You can also contact Quzara at frat@quzara.com or cyber@quzara.com to learn more details about FRAT and other FedRAMP compliance services. You can also visit us at https://www.Quzara.com.

About Quzara LLC

Based in Reston, Virginia, Quzara is a consulting firm focused on Cloud Security and FedRAMP Advisory services. A woman-owned company, Quzara's leadership team represents years of service and dedication helping companies successfully navigate the maze of FedRAMP Authorizations. In addition, Quzara provides specialized Cloud security services, Risk assessments, Application Security source code reviews for Government and Commercial customers. Quzara's managed services divisions runs the Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service - Cybertorch. Quzara is also proud to be an AWS ATO and Microsoft Azure ATO partner. Learn more at: https://www.Quzara.com.

