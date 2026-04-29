Quzhou invites world to reimagine Chinese character 'li'

QUZHOU, China, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from China.org.cn:

Quzhou, a historic city in the west of Zhejiang province, has launched a global call for creative interpretations of the Chinese character "li" (礼), often understood as "ritual," "etiquette," "respect," or "social harmony."

Quzhou, a historic city in the west of Zhejiang province, launches a global call for creative interpretations of the Chinese character "li" (礼).

Known as the "Home of Southern Confucianism," Quzhou has a long connection to Confucian culture. More than 800 years ago, descendants of Confucius moved south and settled in the city. Since then, Quzhou has become a center for Confucian thought in southern China. Over time, the idea of li – valuing respect, manners, and social harmony – has become part of daily life and one of the city's defining features.

In recent years, Quzhou has built its city brand around this idea, promoting itself as a place where courtesy and culture go hand in hand. The city has also been recognized as a national model for civility and good public conduct.

This year, the city will host the 18th Zhejiang Provincial Games alongside the 12th Provincial Paralympic Games. To mark the occasion, Quzhou is inviting people around the world to design their own versions of the Chinese character "li." Selected entries will be featured in a large-scale installation at the opening ceremony of the games. Submissions can take any form — calligraphy, painting, digital design, paper cutting, sculpture, or other creative formats — as long as the character remains recognizable.

Participants who submit their works will be eligible for a prize drawing, with rewards including tickets to the opening ceremony of the games, passes to local attractions, vouchers for dining, shopping, and accommodation in the historic city, as well as event souvenirs and other surprises.

Submissions can be made by scanning the QR code and providing basic information, including name, age, nationality or region, and contact details. Multiple entries are allowed.

According to the organizer, the campaign is intended to connect people across cultures through a shared creative experience, while offering a new way for domestic and international audiences to engage with Quzhou and its traditions.

Quzhou invites world to reimagine Chinese character 'li'

http://www.china.org.cn/2026-04/29/content_118469406.shtml

SOURCE China.org.cn