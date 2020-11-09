Qvault Releases Achievements; The Gamification of Education Continues

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Qvault is ecstatic to announce the release of their new achievements system on Qvault's gamified computer-science education platform. They've modeled achievements similar to how many popular videogames handle tier systems. Each time a student unlocks an achievement they are rewarded with free gems, which are used to get free courses and content on the platform. Students also get a pretty badge on their achievements page and their public developer portfolio.

15 Achievements Added to Qvault Diamond Speed Achievement

For now, the company has released three kinds of achievements, streaks, speed, and devotion. Each kind of achievement has five tiers, from lowest to highest: bronze, silver, gold, platinum, and diamond. Streaks are unlocked by completing many coding exercises in a row without messing up, speed achievements by racing through assignments quickly, and devotion achievements by logging in and completing programming tasks daily.

There is no reason learning shouldn't feel more like a game. Many competitor's "learn as you go" courses often don't help students to stay motivated and move quickly. As a result, some students lose motivation or take too long to achieve their goals. By treating courses like videogames, Qvault keeps students engaged.

The company is staying true to their main objectives of Qvault with this release. Qvault aims to improve student engagement and motivation through gamification, make college-level material more accessible and digestible, and above all, keep the learning experience simple and straightforward.

