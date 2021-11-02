QVC & HSN Present 49-Hour Livestream Shopping Festival, With 200+ Hours of Unique, Original Content on Multiple Platforms

The weekend-long event will run 49 straight hours (thanks to the end of Daylight Savings Time) on the QVC and HSN Streaming Service and will feature 200+ unique hours of live video shopping. The event will also stream live around the clock on QVC, QVC2®, HSN, and HSN2®, on the retailers' social pages on Facebook Live, TikTok and YouTube, on the retailers' websites and mobile apps, and on YouTube TV, Sling TV, and other live linear streaming platforms. The QVC and HSN Streaming Service will be the easy-to-navigate destination for all event content – including live special features debuting on the streaming service and QVC and HSN's social pages, livestreams of QVC and HSN's linear channels, and VOD of any special livestreaming events you may have missed.

During "Shop With Us Live," shoppers will find amazing holiday deals, early Black Friday sale prices on an extensive assortment of top holiday gifts, and surprise promotions on thousands of products from top-selling national brands, indie brands, and exclusive brands developed by QVC and HSN – including the hottest tech, new finds for foodies, festive apparel from style-makers, stocking stuffers, pretty presents for beauty and jewelry-lovers, holiday décor, toys and much more. All orders placed during the 49-hour shopping festival are guaranteed to arrive by December 24 with QVC and HSN's Under the Tree Guarantees.

"At any moment throughout the weekend, holiday shoppers will have the choice of four to six different live video shopping experiences happening simultaneously across their mobile devices, computers, and TVs," said Brian Beitler, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for QVC US and HSN. "This event will showcase our unmatched ability to engage millions of shoppers in dynamic, interactive video shopping on virtually every major live video platform, reaching customers everywhere with incredible finds at unbelievable value."

Throughout the weekend, a series of special live segments will debut on the streaming service and on QVC and HSN's social pages, hosted by Mally Roncal, Celebrity Makeup Artist and Founder of Mally Beauty. The segments will feature nearly 20 celebrities. Shoppers will join actors Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling of Fox's "Beverly Hills 90210" for gift wrapping, chatting and gingerbread decorating, or take a cooking challenge with TV personalities Chris and Peyton Lambton of HGTV's "Clipped" and "Going Yard" and ABC's "The Bachelorette" and "The Bachelor," or a tour of fashionista Giuliana Rancic's closet, and more.

Other celebrities joining the fun will include Benjamin Bradley of Netflix's "Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas"; organization guru Lisa Trigsted of "Get Neat with Lisa"; renowned chefs Alex Guarnaschelli, Curtis Stone, and Geoffrey Zakarian; world-class athlete and TV host Laila Ali; style expert Kim Gravel; fashion designer and stylist Lori Goldstein; Alina Villasante, founder and designer of Peace Love World and Patricia Altschul of Bravo TV's "Southern Charm."

Additional celebrities appearing on-air include Rhonda Shear of USA Network's "USA Up All Night," Dorion Renaud of Bounce TV's "In the Cut," renowned chef Wolfgang Puck, actress and director Laura Prepon, and plastic surgeon and TV personality Dr. Paul Nassif.

The QVC and HSN Streaming Service app offers QVC and HSN's most robust, comprehensive livestream shopping experience, combining six linear channels with a variety of specialized and unique on-demand content, such as "Travel, Cook, Repeat with Curtis Stone," "Pretty Much, Conversations About Beauty with People Over 40," "Streaming Deals," 250+ VOD episodes, and more. The app has been downloaded more than 6 million times and is consistently in the top 25 "free movies and TV" apps on Roku. The app is available on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV®, LG, Roku, Google Play, Xfinity X1, and Xfinity Flex.

"Shop With Us Live" is just the beginning of the holiday fun that makes QVC and HSN the ultimate seasonal shopping destinations. The retailers' other holiday activations include:

Opportunities to Share Holiday Joy

Help QVC and HSN raise more than $1.35 million to fight hunger and pediatric diseases this holiday season.

For the second year, QVC is teaming up with No Kid Hungry and Meals on Wheels to fight hunger among America's most vulnerable populations – children and seniors. Now through December 24, when customers shop select items, $1 from each unit sold will be donated to support this effort, up to $5,000 per selected product. Look for the "QVC + No Kid Hungry + Meals on Wheels" product assortment on air, on QVC.com, and on the QVC app. Customers can make a purchase or donate directly to help fill plates with food and hearts with joy. QVC aims to raise $350,000 for No Kid Hungry and Meals on Wheels.

HSN is continuing its 17-year tradition of supporting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to help address catastrophic pediatric diseases through research and treatment. Now through December 24, customers can donate to St. Jude online via the HSN Cares page or through a customer service representative starting November 14. HSN aims to raise more than $1 million for St. Jude.

Help With Your Gift List

QVC and HSN offer dozens of specially curated gift guides, with hand-picked ideas for everyone on your holiday list – including unique items, self-care products, stocking stuffers, gifts for the foodie and more. Learn more on QVC.com or HSN.com.

Holiday Deals on Beauty and More

Stock up on all the best beauty during HSN's Best in Beauty Week, November 11-17, with 50% off on all featured items. Each day, two deals will go live at 50% off and will stay at that price through the duration of the sale or until the item sells out (whichever happens first). Participating brands include Smashbox, Londontown, Korres, Too Faced, Benefit, Tan Luxe, Nurse Jamie, MAC, Luxie and more.

Customers can Shop Black Friday Early on QVC.com and HSN.com, with hundreds of items available now at Black Friday sales prices. In addition, QVC's Holiday Big Deal offers items at special prices for a limited time or while supplies last, on-air or online, at various times throughout each day. HSN is offering Smart Deals, featuring items at special prices across every category throughout the holiday season.

A Chance to Win Every Day

Celebrate the holiday season your way with QVC & HSN's $50,000 Holiday Sweepstakes. Visit QVC.com or HSN.com daily through December 19 for a chance to win valuable daily prizes from your favorite brands and the grand prize of $50,000. No purchase is necessary, but you are limited to one entry per day. The contest is open to legal residents of the United States, 18 or older to enter, and ends at 11:59pm ET on December 19, 2021. For official rules, odds, and prize descriptions, visit QVC.com or HSN.com. Void where prohibited. Restrictions may apply.

Shopping with Confidence

Both QVC and HSN are offering an Under the Tree Guarantee for holiday gifts and an extended return policy on holiday purchases made before December 24, 2021.

QVC is guaranteeing delivery before Christmas for on-air items in any QVC show and thousands of additional items on QVC.com and on the QVC app, for orders placed between November 22 and December 19 at 11:59 a.m. ET with a QCard®, PayPal, or major credit card. There is no extra charge for this Under the Tree Guarantee, other than standard shipping and handling and applicable sales tax. Some restrictions may apply.

HSN is guaranteeing delivery before Christmas for on-air items in any HSN show and thousands of additional items on HSN.com and on the HSN app, for orders placed between November 22 and December 19 at 11:59 a.m. ET with an HSN Card, PayPal, or major credit card. There is no extra charge for this Under the Tree Guarantee, other than standard shipping and handling and applicable sales tax. Some restrictions may apply.

Easy Payment Options

QVC and HSN offer easy installment payments on most items, so you can buy now and pay over time, interest free1, with no extra charges and no hidden fees. At checkout, simply choose FlexPay at HSN and or Easy Pay at QVC to divide the purchase into equal monthly payments2.

More Ways to Shop and Discover

The QVC.com Channel Experience puts you in control of your video shopping experience. Explore online channels built around your interests, featuring original content with QVC hosts, knowledgeable guests, and trendsetting influencers.

New channel launches for the holiday on QVC.com include:

"Holiday Helpers: Helping You Holiday" – Our experts are here to help with all the perfect picks for those near and dear, and ideas for those you never know what to get.

"Play Your Way: The Toy Destination" – A fun toy hub to find the best gifts for kids – even big "kids."

"Beauty Gifts" – a one-stop beauty shop, featuring top beauty gifts, tips and tricks, and personal shopping.

Across platforms, QVC and HSN offer a wide range of seasonal gift-giving shows, digital-only brands, celebrity brands and new and exclusive product.

1) QVC does not assess interest charges or fees on Easy Pay, and HSN does not assess interest charges or fees on FlexPay or ExtraFlex. However, use of your QCard or other credit card for Easy Pay payments or use of your HSN Card or other credit card for FlexPay or ExtraFlex payments may result in interest charges and other fees in accordance with the terms and conditions of your individual credit card agreements. For more information on Easy Pay and FlexPay, please visit QVC.com and HSN.com.

2) HSN: Your credit card will be billed for the first monthly installment, plus tax and shipping. The balance is then automatically billed to your credit card in equal monthly installments beginning 30 days after the original order date. QVC: The item price, S&H, and applicable taxes will be divided by the specified number of payments.

About QVC® and HSN®

QVC and HSN are world leaders in video commerce across broadcast, streaming, mobile, and social platforms, offering engaging, interactive shopping experiences for millions of people and large audiences for thousands of vendors.

QVC empowers shoppers with knowledge and shares insights in a lively and engaging way. QVC offers an ever-changing collection of familiar brands and fresh new products – from home and fashion to beauty, electronics, and jewelry – and connects shoppers to interesting personalities, engaging stories, and award-winning customer service. Based in West Chester, Pa., and founded in 1986, QVC has retail operations in the U.S., the U.K., Germany, Japan, and Italy. Worldwide, QVC engages millions of shoppers via 12 broadcast networks and multiple streaming services, websites, mobile apps, and social pages. To learn more, visit corporate.qvc.com, follow @QVC on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter, or follow QVC on Pinterest, YouTube, or LinkedIn.





HSN takes shoppers on a journey – embracing the new, exploring untrodden paths, and bringing shoppers a unique perspective that enriches their lives. HSN offers a curated assortment of exclusive products and top brand names in health and beauty, jewelry, home/lifestyle, fashion/accessories, and electronics and incorporates entertainment, personalities, and industry experts to provide a unique shopping experience. HSN engages millions of customers across the U.S. via two broadcast networks, a website, and multiple streaming services, mobile apps, and social pages. HSN was founded over 40 years ago as the first shopping network and is based in St. Petersburg, Fla. To learn more, visit corporate.hsn.com, follow @HSN on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter, or follow HSN on Pinterest, YouTube, or LinkedIn.

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP) includes QVC, HSN, Zulily® and the Cornerstone brands (collectively, "Qurate Retail GroupSM"), as well as other minority interests and green energy investments. Qurate Retail Group believes in a Third Way to Shop® – beyond transactional ecommerce or traditional brick-and-mortar stores. In addition to being a world leader in video commerce, Qurate Retail Group is among the top ecommerce retailers in North America (according to Digital Commerce 360) and is a leader in mobile commerce and social commerce. For more information, visit www.qurateretailgroup.com, follow @QurateRetailGrp on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, or follow Qurate Retail Group on YouTube or LinkedIn. QVC and Q are registered service marks of ER Marks, Inc.

SOURCE QVC and HSN