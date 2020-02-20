QVC and HSN Debuting 70+ Emerging Brands to U.S. Consumers

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QVC and HSN, the world leaders in building brands through multiplatform video storytelling, are helping more than 70 entrepreneurial brands introduce their products to millions of consumers by the end of 2020.

QVC and HSN discovered the brands through 'The Big Find,' a nationwide search for innovative products in beauty, fashion, accessories, and jewelry, conducted by the two retailers last year. In the first quarter of 2020, 38 of the new brands are launching on QVC or HSN, including 21 beauty brands (such as Act & Acre, Mented Cosmetics, ALKAGLAM, and Follain), seven jewelry brands (such as Valencia Key Jewelry and Taudrey), seven accessories brands (such as Have Some Fun Today), and several other brands.

For some of the winning brands, The Big Find could be the big break that helps turn their ideas into multimillion-dollar businesses. For all, a launch on QVC or HSN is a major growth opportunity. The retailers' broadcasts, websites, apps, and social pages are unmatched as platforms for reaching large audiences and explaining how a product solves a problem or fills a need. For brands, the experience is very different from selling in a department store – where a product sits on a shelf – or via a transactional ecommerce site – where a product appears in a list with dozens of competing items.

"As the pioneers of video commerce and brand storytelling, we've launched or nurtured some of the nation's most successful entrepreneurial brands, such as IT Cosmetics, TATCHA, Junior's Cheesecake, Korres, and others," said Mary Campbell, Chief Merchandising Officer, Qurate Retail Group, and Chief Commerce Officer, QVC US. "By supporting entrepreneurs, we continue to bring customers innovative new brands, often with a high degree of exclusivity. We're constantly on the hunt for promising entrepreneurs with compelling products."

The Big Find was the latest example, and it generated tremendous momentum. The search opened online in June 2019 and attracted more than 650 entries, representing 43 US states, the District of Columbia, and 12 other countries. Submissions came from as far away as South Africa, Australia, Singapore, South Korea, and India. Even the city-state of Monaco contributed an entry.

In August, more than 270 semi-finalists met QVC and HSN buyers at day-long pitching sessions in St. Petersburg, FL, West Chester, PA, New York, and Seattle. Each entrepreneur had 10 minutes to explain why their product should be offered on QVC or HSN. Given the retailers' highly interactive approach, the judges went beyond the product to consider the story behind the brand and how each brand and product could be brought to life through live storytelling across a myriad of customer touchpoints.

"Amanda and I were blown away by how much we learned during training and how supportive the entire HSN team has been," said KJ Miller, Founder, Mented Cosmetics. "Being a part of The Big Find has been such an incredible experience. Our HSN collaboration gives us a platform to reach a wider audience, and watching so many new customers fall in love with our products has been the ultimate dream come true. We're excited to introduce more women to the products we created with pigmented skin types in mind."

QVC and HSN have long traditions of launching and fostering the growth of some of today's most successful brands through the power of storytelling and discovery-driven shopping experiences. Many successful entrepreneurial brands are long-time members of QVC's and HSN's vendor community, including Beekman 1802 in beauty, MarlaWynne and Peace Love World in apparel; Anna Griffin in crafting, HALO in electronics, Lug in accessories, Ring in smart home, and many more. Over the years, the retailers have conducted multiple on-the-road tours and online searches in their shared quest to curate special products at compelling values and expand and engage their passionate community – and these efforts are ongoing.

QVC and HSN are tapping the expertise of their vendor community to offer mentoring sessions for the winners of The Big Find. Founders and other leaders from Mally Beauty, Laura Geller, Vionic® shoes, Beauty Bioscience, and other established entrepreneurial brands are meeting with leaders from the up-and-coming brands to answer questions, share insights, and offer coaching on live, authentic product storytelling.

To learn more about The Big Find, visit The Big Find pages on QVC.com and HSN.com, and tune in to HSN and QVC as follows:

HSN

Wednesday, February 19

7 a.m. EST – Beauty Must Haves Featuring The Big Find

– Beauty Must Haves Featuring The Big Find 9 p.m. EST – Beauty Report With Amy Morrison: The Big Find

Thursday, February 20

10 a.m. EST – The Big Find: Beauty

– The Big Find: Beauty 7 p.m. EST – The Big Find: Jewelry & Accessories

QVC

Monday, February 24

1 p.m. EST – The Big Find Jewelry Show

Friday, February 28

7 p.m. EST – The Big Find Recap Show, including all categories on QVC

Big Find digital assets are available at https://www.qurateretailgroup.com/media-item/bigfindbrollpackage.

About QVC® and HSN®

QVC delivers the joy of discovery through the power of relationships. Every day, QVC engages millions of shoppers in a journey of discovery through an ever-changing collection of familiar brands and fresh new products, from home and fashion to beauty, electronics and jewelry. Along the way, QVC connects shoppers to interesting personalities, engaging stories, and award-winning customer service. Based in West Chester, PA and founded in 1986, QVC has retail operations in the US, the UK, Germany, Japan, Italy, and through a joint venture in China. Worldwide, QVC engages shoppers on 13 broadcast networks reaching approximately 380 million homes and on multiple websites and social pages. To learn more, visit corporate.qvc.com, follow @QVC on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter, or follow QVC on Pinterest, YouTube, or LinkedIn.

HSN is a leading interactive entertainment and lifestyle retailer, offering a curated assortment of exclusive products and top brand names to its customers. HSN incorporates entertainment, inspiration, personalities and industry experts to provide an entirely unique shopping experience. At HSN, customers find exceptional selections in health and beauty, jewelry, home/lifestyle, fashion/accessories, and electronics. HSN broadcasts reach approximately 96 million households (with live programming 364 days per year) and its website, HSN.com, features more than 50,000 product videos. Mobile applications include HSN apps for iPad, iPhone and Android. HSN was founded over 40 years ago as the first shopping network. To learn more, visit corporate.hsn.com, follow @HSN on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter, or follow HSN on Pinterest, YouTube, or LinkedIn.

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA, QRTEB) includes QVC, HSN, Zulily® and the Cornerstone brands (collectively, "Qurate Retail GroupSM"), as well as other minority interests and green energy investments. Qurate Retail Group believes in a Third Way to Shop® -- beyond transactional ecommerce or traditional brick-and-mortar stores. In addition to being #1 in video commerce, Qurate Retail Group is among the top 10 ecommerce retailers in North America (according to Internet Retailer) and is a leader in mobile commerce and social commerce. For more information, visit www.qurateretailgroup.com, follow @QurateRetailGrp on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, or follow Qurate Retail Group on YouTube or LinkedIn.

SOURCE QVC and HSN

Related Links

https://www.hsn.com

