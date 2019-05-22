QVC and HSN Launch Nationwide Search for "The Big Find" in Beauty and Fashion

WEST CHESTER, Pa., May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Are you an entrepreneur with a great product and a compelling story to tell? Do you have what it takes to bring your product to life via video-rich shopping experiences across digital, broadcast, and social platforms? QVC and HSN today announced the launch of The Big Find, a nationwide search to discover the next big brand or unique product in beauty, fashion, accessories and jewelry. Beginning June 13, entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to submit their product and share their story via video entry.

QVC and HSN have launched and fostered the growth of some of the most successful entrepreneurial brands like IT Cosmetics, philosophy, bareMinerals, Spanx and Diane Gilman. As the pioneers of video storytelling, QVC and HSN offer vendors the platforms and tools to build relationships with an engaged community of digitally savvy shoppers.

"The Big Find is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for entrepreneurs to share their stories with an audience of millions across our QVC and HSN platforms," said Mary Campbell, Chief Merchandising Officer, Qurate Retail Group, and Chief Commerce Officer, QVC US. "We're looking for entrepreneurs who are passionate about their products, have great stories to tell, and are engaging storytellers. This initiative is part of our ongoing commitment to bring our customers more discoveries while increasing our product differentiation."

Submissions for beauty, fashion, accessories, or jewelry products are open from June 13 to July 12. A panel of QVC and HSN merchandising experts will review all applications. In August, select candidates will be invited to pitch their product in person at events in West Chester, Pa., St. Petersburg, Fla., New York, and Seattle. The final entrepreneurs selected by the judging panel will premiere their products on QVC or HSN in Q4 2019 and throughout 2020.

Search "The Big Find" on QVC.com and HSN.com to learn more.

About QVC

QVC delivers the joy of discovery through the power of relationships. Every day, QVC engages millions of shoppers in a journey of discovery through an ever-changing collection of familiar brands and fresh new products, from Home and Fashion to Beauty, Electronics and Jewelry. Along the way, we connect shoppers to interesting personalities, engaging stories, and award-winning customer service. Based in West Chester, PA and founded in 1986, QVC has retail operations in the US, the UK, Germany, Japan, Italy, and through a joint venture in China. Worldwide, QVC engages shoppers on 13 broadcast networks reaching approximately 380 million homes and multiple websites and social pages. To learn more, visit corporate.qvc.com, follow @QVC on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter, or follow QVC on Pinterest, YouTube, or LinkedIn.



Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA, QRTEB) includes QVC, HSN, Zulily and the Cornerstone brands (collectively, "Qurate Retail Group"), as well as other minority investments. Qurate Retail Group believes in a Third Way to Shop® – beyond transactional ecommerce or traditional brick-and-mortar stores. Qurate Retail Group is #1 in video commerce, #3 in ecommerce in North America (according to Internet Retailer), and a leader in mobile commerce and social commerce. For more information, visit www.qurateretailgroup.com, follow @QurateRetailGrp on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, or follow Qurate Retail Group on YouTube or LinkedIn. QVC and Q are registered service marks of ER Marks, Inc.

About HSN

HSN is a leading interactive entertainment and lifestyle retailer, offering a curated assortment of exclusive products and top brand names to its customers. HSN incorporates entertainment, inspiration, personalities and industry experts to provide an entirely unique shopping experience. At HSN, customers find exceptional selections in Health & Beauty, Jewelry, Home/Lifestyle, Fashion/Accessories, and Electronics. HSN broadcasts reach approximately 96 million households (with live programming 364 days per year) and its website, HSN.com, features more than 50,000 product videos. Mobile applications include HSN apps for iPad, iPhone and Android. HSN was founded over 40 years ago as the first shopping network. To learn more, visit corporate.hsn.com, follow @HSN on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter, or follow HSN on Pinterest, YouTube, or LinkedIn.

