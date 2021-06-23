QVC and HSN Take Product Discovery to the Next Level with RangeMe

SAN FRANCISCO, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QVC and HSN are expanding their relationship with RangeMe, the industry standard online platform that streamlines new product discovery between product suppliers and retailers, to bring new efficiency and scale in their ongoing efforts to find new brands and innovative products through their Product Pitch program.

"After working with QVC and HSN on their Big Find program, we are thrilled to be able to further our collaboration with them through their ongoing Product Pitch program. Retailers and their buyers are busier than ever, and through RangeMe they can easily input the criteria they're looking for in new products." - Nicky Jackson, CEO and Founder of RangeMe

"We are constantly looking for innovative products that will surprise and delight our discerning customers," said Rob Robillard, SVP of Merchandising Home, Culinary, Electronics and Merchandising Operations at Qurate Retail Group. "RangeMe makes it easy for entrepreneurs and new brands to submit products for our review."

Thousands of products are sold daily on QVC and HSN, which reach millions of homes through broadcast networks and multiple streaming services, websites, mobile apps, and social pages. QVC and HSN have launched and nurtured some of today's most successful brands and are continually on the search for unique, highly demonstrable products to bring to their audiences of millions.

"Part of RangeMe's mission is to connect brands and retailers for innovative product discovery," says Nicky Jackson, CEO and Founder of RangeMe. "Now we're able to give our brands an even simpler way to submit their products to QVC and HSN and potentially join the elite group of entrepreneurial brands that have seen so much success across these retailers' platforms."

RangeMe's platform features more than 175,000 suppliers across all retail categories and provides brands with the opportunity to showcase their product lines, certifications, and more to retailers searching for new and innovative brands to add to their existing lineup.

If you are a product supplier and think you would be a great fit for QVC or HSN, submit your products to their product discovery team here: https://app.rangeme.com/qvchsn

About RangeMe

RangeMe, an ECRM company, is the leading online platform that streamlines new product discovery between suppliers and retailers. The platform empowers retail buyers to efficiently discover innovative and emerging products, while streamlining the inbound product submission process. For product suppliers, RangeMe enables them to grow their retail relationships with a platform that gives them the tools to manage their products, market their brand, and build awareness. Now integrated into the ECRM product offering, RangeMe adds increased breadth and depth to the industry's most complete sourcing solution for top retailers and product suppliers in the US.

