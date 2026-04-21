QVC's Annual Foodie Fest Returns for a Flavor-Packed Weekend of Must-Try Eats and Culinary Stars

The two-day event features Gemma Stafford's QVC debut, a TikTok Shop expansion and a

curated lineup of top food brands

WEST CHESTER, Pa., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QVC®, a leader in live social shopping, is helping set the table with the return of its 4th Annual Foodie Fest, taking place Saturday, April 25 and Sunday, April 26. The annual event brings together a dynamic mix of fan-favorite brands, new culinary discoveries and chef-driven experiences—giving food lovers an immersive, can't miss weekend across on-air, online, social and streaming platforms.

Kicking off the excitement, celebrated chef and host of Bigger Bolder Baker, one of YouTube's longest-running and most-watched baking shows Gemma Stafford will launch her exclusive new collection on QVC. GemmaMade by Gemma Stafford blends Irish-inspired bakeware and foods, including her signature GemmaMade Traditional Irish Scones, with modern essentials like microwavable Magic Bowls and Magic Meal Mugs that help customers make real food fast. Designed with timeless charm and modern functionality, Stafford hopes the collection helps inspire bakers to create a home where people feel loved, fed and free to be themselves.

Renowned Chef Geoffrey Zakarian will also make an appearance on Sunday to showcase his innovative selection of cookware and wine to customers.

"Foodie Fest continues to be a celebration of the passion QVC customers have for great food and the brands behind it," said Rosalia Bucaro Polizzi, Chief Merchandising Officer, QVC. "As we continue to grow our food offerings, this event allows us to bring together innovation, discovery and trusted favorites in a way that inspires customers in their everyday lives."

This year's event will feature a curated lineup of returning favorites alongside several new brands, offering everything from gourmet meats and seafood to sweet treats, snacks and pantry staples. Customers can discover, shop and engage with top food brands that make entertaining and everyday meals easier and more delicious.

New this year, QVC is expanding its offering on TikTok Shop as one of the first major retailers to bring a curated selection of premium frozen foods. Celebrating 40 years as a trusted retail expert, QVC's growth on the platform widens TikTok Shop's current selection of culinary offerings, making it easier than ever for food lovers to discover chef-inspired flavors and experience gourmet convenience delivered right to their door. The initial rollout will feature vendors Rastelli's, Egg Harbor and Brooklyn Dumplings, bringing customer favorites to the platform in a new, convenient way.

Tune-in to QVC at 4 p.m. EDT on Saturday, April 25 and at 2 p.m. EDT on Sunday, April 26 as well as the dedicated Foodie Fest Portal, Flavor on Demand, on QVC+ and HSN+ for exclusive culinary content and live streams of the event. Customers can also get behind-the-scenes access to the excitement at QVC's Studio Park headquarters on QVC's social channels including live audience shows, meet-and-greets, and gourmet dining experiences.

For more information, visit QVC.com.

About QVC

QVC® empowers shoppers with knowledge and shares insights in a lively and engaging way. QVC offers an ever-changing collection of familiar brands and fresh new products – from home and fashion to beauty, electronics and jewelry – and connects shoppers to interesting personalities, engaging stories and award-winning customer service. Worldwide, QVC reaches more than 200 million homes via 13 TV channels, which are widely available on cable/satellite TV, free over-the-air TV, and FAST and other digital livestreaming TV. The retailer also reaches millions of customers via its QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Pinterest, websites and mobile apps. Based in West Chester, Pa., and founded in 1986, QVC has retail operations in the U.S., the U.K., Germany, Japan and Italy. To learn more, visit corporate.qvc.com, follow @QVC on Facebook, Instagram or X, or follow QVC on Pinterest, YouTube or LinkedIn.

About QVC Group

QVC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: QVCGA, QVCGP) is a Fortune 500 company with six leading retail brands – QVC, HSN®, Ballard Designs®, Frontgate®, Garnet Hill® and Grandin Road® – and other minority interests. QVC Group is a live social shopping company that redefines the shopping experience through video-driven commerce on every screen, from smartphones and tablets to laptops and TVs. For more information, visit qvcgrp.com or follow QVC Group on YouTube or LinkedIn.

SOURCE QVC, Inc.