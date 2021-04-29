Qventus and Saint Luke's Health System Partner to Streamline Patient Flow and Optimize Capacity

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qventus, the first real-time operations system for healthcare, has partnered with Saint Luke's Health System to streamline discharge planning at two high-volume facilities and enable real-time situational awareness that helps balance patient loads across the health system's 16 hospitals and campuses in the Kansas City region. The Qventus system for automating hospital operations -- leveraging AI, machine learning, and behavioral science -- will enable Saint Luke's to better manage throughput and proactively address operational bottlenecks in order to create vital capacity and reduce inefficiencies when discharging patients. The partnership advances Saint Luke's mission by enhancing the capacity to provide high-quality care, giving back valuable patient time to frontline teams, and restoring margins amidst the challenging economic environment created by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"With short-term financial pressures from Covid-19 and long-term pressures from falling reimbursements, we must work smarter to remove friction and inefficiencies to reduce costs and continue to deliver the high-quality care that our community needs," said Debe Gash, SVP Chief Digital Officer at Saint Luke's. "Our partnership with Qventus adds cutting-edge technology that hardwires performance improvement best practices to prioritize work intelligently and empower our care teams to more efficiently manage the discharge process. Not only will this deployment reduce costs from excess days, but it will also reduce unnecessary delays for patients who are clinically ready for a safe discharge – which will improve the quality of care and enhance the patient experience."

Industry research reveals that, on average, patients are ready to go home a full day before they're released. This excess day amounts to 22% in wasted hospital capacity, resulting in unnecessary costs and using up critical bed capacity that is in more demand than ever during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Saint Luke's will deploy Qventus solutions that work within hospital inpatient settings and among facilities within the system, including:

The Qventus Inpatient Solution , which streamlines and standardizes the discharge planning process. It processes millions of data points in real-time and uses artificial intelligence to predict the expected date of discharge, disposition and barriers to discharge days in advance of the actual discharge date. It also uses machine learning to prioritize orders for ancillary services and simplifies coordination so that care teams can collaborate in real-time. Finally, it also applies statistical engines so that leadership can monitor processes and intervene in real-time, as needed.

During the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, Saint Luke's turned to Qventus to gain better insight into their operations so they could be more targeted in their response strategy. By using Qventus' Covid-19 model and scenario planner, based on 450 local AI-powered epidemiological models, Saint Luke's was able to model what-if scenarios about the spread of the virus specific to each local hospital and predict the pandemic's impact on critical resources, such as ICU and med surg beds, ventilators, staff, and PPE.

"For too long, excess days have wasted valuable hospital capacity, which we need more than ever during the pandemic and in the midst of declining Medicare reimbursements," says Mudit Garg, Qventus CEO. "As a health system known for providing the highest levels of excellence in patient care, Saint Luke's recognizes this consequential opportunity to optimize capacity and reduce excess days that ultimately will enhance their ability to provide care for the community. Saint Luke's is a national leader in innovation, and we're proud to partner with them to bring real-time operations to their world-class team."

Qventus is the first real-time operations system for healthcare. Integrating with EHRs, the Qventus platform uses AI and behavioral science to power best-practice solutions for inpatient, ED, perioperative, and command center settings. With hundreds of deployments in health systems and hospitals across the country, including CommonSpirit Health, M Health Fairview, Mercy, and NewYork-Presbyterian, Qventus delivers proven outcomes, including 90% lower excess days per patient and up to 0.8 day reductions in length of stay. For more, visit www.qventus.com .

Saint Luke's is a faith-based, not-for-profit, aligned health system committed to providing the highest levels of excellence in compassionate health care and health-related services. Saint Luke's has more than 16 hospitals and campuses and more than 200 primary care and specialty offices treating patients in 65 specialty services across 67 counties in Missouri and Kansas. Saint Luke's has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report as one of the elite hospitals in the nation. For more than 135 years, Saint Luke's has been dedicated to enhancing the physical, mental, and spiritual health of the diverse communities we serve. Follow us: Facebook , Twitter , YouTube , Instagram , LinkedIn .

