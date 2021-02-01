Qventus Closes 2020 with Premier Partnerships and New Automation Solutions

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qventus, the first real-time operations system for healthcare, today announced that it had achieved significant milestones for 2020 as it helped health system and hospital partners address near-term Covid-19 capacity challenges and unlock long-term operational efficiencies. From launching and expanding a range of partnerships with health systems across the country to introducing a series of innovative new solutions, Qventus made significant advances toward unlocking step-change increases in efficiency by enabling real-time health systems.

"In a year full of news headlines on ICU beds and hospital capacity, our mission — to enable world-class operations — has never been so important. As a strategic partner to our clients, I'm proud that we could make Qventus' real-time operations technology and expertise available to so many health systems and hospitals during this time," said Mudit Garg, Co-founder and CEO of Qventus. "The pandemic has reinforced the critical need to eliminate inefficiency and waste from healthcare operations. When we emerge from the pandemic, systems that have embraced real-time operations will be able to improve their competitive standing."

New Partnerships and Deployments

In 2020, Qventus established partnerships with new clients and went live with new solutions within numerous health systems, including: Boston Medical Center, CommonSpirit Health, HonorHealth, M Health Fairview, Marshfield Clinic Health System, Saint Luke's Health System, UnityPoint Health, and University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

In addition, the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command's (USAMRDC) Telemedicine and Advanced Technology Research Center (TATRC) selected Qventus and Deloitte, LLC, along with a team of partners, to support development, deployment, and testing of the National Emergency Response Telecritical Care Network (NETCCN).

New systems joined existing partners in achieving statistically significant outcomes, including up to 0.8 day decreases in inpatient length of stay and the elimination of thousands of excess days per facility.

New Solutions and Platform Enhancements

The company launched new innovations within the Qventus Inpatient Solution , including:

Discharge Autopilot: provides new process automation capabilities, auto-populating estimated date of discharge (EDD) and discharge disposition predictions into the Inpatient Solution's multidisciplinary rounding product.

Performance Improvement Automation: enables leadership teams to measure best practice adherence, automatically detect when processes slip, and reinforce behaviors over time to drive sustained length of stay reductions.

ICU Stepdown Solution: helps critical care units identify stepdown opportunities earlier by automatically surfacing potential stepdowns through machine learning, orchestrating actions for teams to resolve predicted bed shortages and creating visibility into real-time stepdown progression.

Qventus also released enhancements to its applications and platform, including a refreshed user interface, which highlights AI-based recommendations and streamlines user interactions and workflows; new visual analysis capabilities; additional EHR write back and deep link functionality; and ongoing performance improvements.

A Strategic Partner for Covid-19 Response

As the pandemic unfolded, Qventus rapidly deployed new solutions to help create capacity for Covid-19 patients. These included four new planning solutions: the Covid-19 Model and Scenario Planner, Elective Surgery Planner, Post-Acute Demand Planner and PPE Demand Planner. In addition, Qventus launched two new automation solutions to help manage Covid-19 patient flow: Critical Resource Mission Control and Med-Surg & ICU Capacity Creation.

Over 1,100 organizations, from community hospitals to large health systems to local, state, and federal health departments, used the new Covid-19 Model and Scenario Planner that Qventus introduced and made available for free to all healthcare organizations in the first half of 2020.

Qventus technology also powered Minnesota's Critical Care Command Center (C4), a collaboration of state and regional health systems led by M Health Fairview to centrally manage beds and placement for Covid patients across dozens of hospitals statewide.

As a result of these innovative, high-impact solutions, Qventus was honored by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation as the winner of the Emergency Response for the Health Care System Innovation Challenge.

About Qventus

Qventus is the first real-time operations system for healthcare. Integrating with EHRs, the Qventus platform uses AI and behavioral science to power best-practice solutions for inpatient, ED, perioperative, and command center settings. Combining innovative technology with deep operational expertise, Qventus has enabled 70+ health systems and hospitals across the country, including CommonSpirit Health, M Health Fairview, Mercy, and NewYork-Presbyterian, to transform their operations, with up to 0.8 day reductions in LOS and the elimination of tens of thousands of excess days. For more, visit www.qventus.com .

SOURCE Qventus