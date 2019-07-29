Qventus to implement AI-based technology platform for operations at HonorHealth

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Qventus , the AI-based system for intelligent operations in healthcare, announced today it is working with HonorHealth , a non-profit healthcare system serving the greater Phoenix metropolitan area.

Qventus combines an AI-based technology platform with expert professional services to deliver a closed-loop system for managing hospital operations. This system aims to reduce inpatient and emergency department patient length of stay, and decrease those left without being seen (LWBS) among emergency department patients. These two metrics make a significant impact on key patient experience metrics across the health system.

"Across more than 70 hospitals nationwide, we've seen the transformative role our technology has on the lives of both patients and frontline staff. We've reduced patient length of stay by over half a day in some locations, a tremendous advance that allows hospitals to prevent delays for patients clinically ready to go home, treat more patients and improve the financial health of the system," said Mudit Garg, CEO of Qventus. "HonorHealth recognizes the power of AI-based technology paired with behavior to enhance hospital operations."

Using AI and machine learning, Qventus identifies potential issues or bottlenecks, and orchestrates a recommended course of action to staff that can affect the outcome, and manages accountability for continuous performance improvement. Rather than simply provide information, which most common hospital dashboards do, Qventus surfaces decisions to frontline staff and prescribes action to enable better, quicker decision-making with less administrative burden.

"The primary role of our frontline staff is to provide patient care. The Qventus intelligent operations solution is designed to streamline the logistics of patient flow allowing staff to focus more of their time on direct patient care," said Kim Post, HonorHealth's EVP, Chief Operations Officer. "Qventus impressed us from the start with their unique understanding of specific times and actions when patient surges begin, and insights on how to manage them."

HonorHealth will initially launch Qventus in its inpatient and emergency departments across three hospitals -- Deer Valley Medical Center, John C. Lincoln Medical Center and Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.

Health systems throughout North America have deployed Qventus technology, including Fairview Health Services, the Mercy health system, NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital and SCL Health.

About Qventus

Qventus is the first intelligent operations solution for healthcare. Combining an AI-based technology platform with expert professional services, Qventus provides a comprehensive closed-loop management system that delivers and sustains operational improvements. With Qventus, organizations can identify operational issues before they occur, orchestrate actions among frontline teams and ancillaries, and manage accountability for continuous improvement. Leading hospitals and health systems are using Qventus in ED, inpatient, and perioperative units, and across facilities and systems, to significantly reduce length of stay and increase throughput -- resulting in higher margins, improved caregiver well-being and better patient care. For more, visit www.qventus.com.

About HonorHealth

HonorHealth is a non-profit, local community healthcare system serving an area of 1.6 million people in the greater Phoenix area. The network encompasses five acute-care hospitals, an extensive medical group, outpatient surgery centers, a cancer care network, clinical research, medical education, a foundation and community services. HonorHealth has approximately 11,500 employees, 3,700 affiliated physicians, 3,100 volunteers and more than $2 billion in assets. HonorHealth was formed by a merger between Scottsdale Healthcare and John C. Lincoln Health Network. HonorHealth's mission is to improve the health and well-being of those we serve. Learn more at HonorHealth.com .

