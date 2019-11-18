Qventus Wins Black Book Research and UCSF Digital Health Awards

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Qventus , the leader in AI-based patient flow automation systems, has been recognized by Black Book Research as the best client experience for Patient Identification, Tracking & Flow Solutions and by UCSF Digital Health Awards as the best solution for Electronic Health Record Data Interoperability.

Independent research group Black Book Research recently published its Coding & Health Information Management Report, which recognized Qventus as the #1 provider of Patient Identification, Tracking & Flow Solutions among more than twenty other solution providers. Findings for Black Book reports are based on ballot results on 18 qualitative indicators of client experience, loyalty and customer satisfaction, among other critical KPIs. In this case, feedback was gathered from 3,300 healthcare organizations, including over 278 hospitals, to determine the top vendors of each category.

The UCSF Digital Health Awards recognize best-in-market digital products and services with the goal of helping patients access innovations from these companies. Judges from healthtech, venture capital, academia and hospital systems evaluated over 500 companies for 14 categories to determine which effectively promote faster, better, cheaper healthcare by improving outcomes. Qventus won the EHR – Data Interoperability category, which recognizes the best product that is improving data interoperability with electronic health record data.

"We're honored Qventus earned such notable recognition based on the proven results we've seen with our partners, such as Mercy, SCL Health Lutheran Medical Center, and NewYork-Presbyterian, which have been able to significantly improve outcomes and save millions of dollars with the Qventus patient flow automation system," said Mudit Garg, CEO and founder of Qventus. "It's imperative for every organization to drive down the cost of care through operational reliability. And leading organizations are recognizing that they now have an opportunity to extend the value of the investments they've made in EHR systems, dashboards, and performance improvement projects. They're adding artificial intelligence, behavioral science, and data science--innovations which have been proven in other industries--to their environments, allowing them to automate their patient flow and deliver a step-function improvement in their operational performance."

About Qventus

Qventus is the leading provider of patient flow automation systems for hospitals and health systems. The Qventus platform integrates with and extends EHRs by applying AI and behavioral science to: identify and predict operational issues before they occur, orchestrate actions among frontline teams and ancillaries, and manage accountability to drive continuous improvement. Qventus works with 70+ leading organizations across the country, including Dignity Health, M Health Fairview, Mercy, and NewYork-Presbyterian. These partners are achieving transformative results across inpatient, ED, perioperative, and system operations settings, including 0.3 to 0.8 day reductions in LOS, elimination of thousands of excess days, and 50%+ reductions in ED LWBS. For more, visit www.qventus.com .

