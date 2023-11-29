Qviro.com Launches New PPC Solution for Robotics Marketers

The Future of Industrial Marketing: Combining Trade Fairs and Digital Solutions

GENK, Belgium, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Qviro.com, a leading online marketplace for industrial robotics and automation solutions, today announced the launch of its new Pay-Per-Click (PPC) solution for marketers in the robotics industry. The new solution is designed to help marketers reach the right robotics buyer at the right time, while also being cost-effective and environmentally friendly.

"Industrial trade fairs have long been a staple of B2B marketing, but they can also be expensive and time-consuming," said Jorg Hendrikx, co-founder of Qviro.com. "Our new PPC solution offers a more targeted and cost-effective way for marketers to reach their target audience. Recent data shows that we can reduce the cost per lead by 80% compared to trade fairs."

With Qviro.com's PPC solution, marketers can target their ads to specific industries and product categories to ensure their ads are seen by the right industrial buyers. Using this method, marketers only pay when their ads are clicked, which helps eliminate waste and ensures that their marketing budgets are being used efficiently.

Compared to traditional trade fairs, Qviro.com's PPC solution offers a more efficient and streamlined approach to reaching target audiences. With Qviro.com's platform, marketers can eliminate the logistical challenges and time commitment of trade fairs, allowing them to focus on generating qualified leads and creating compelling ad campaigns.

Key benefits of Qviro.com's PPC solution for robotics marketers:

  • A niche industrial audience that is targeted
  • Using marketing budgets more cost-effective
  • Measurable results and data driven decision making

About Qviro.com

Qviro.com is a leading global marketplace that connects industrial buyers with technology vendors active in industrial automation. In categories ranging from collaborative robots to vision systems and CNC machines, Qviro.com makes brands and products comparable while bringing more transparency and confidence to purchasers and engineers.

