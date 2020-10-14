Qwantify is Helping Retail Apparel Companies Develop and Launch an E-Commerce Strategy and Earn $10,000 in Monthly Sales Guaranteed

MIAMI, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

In the first six months of 2020, consumers spent $347.26 billion online with U.S. retailers, up 30.1% from $266.84 billion for the same period in 2019, according to the latest Digital Commerce 360 analysis of data from the U.S. Department of Commerce.

Qwantify, the online business development firm that delivers guaranteed results, is helping clients in retail apparel develop and launch an e-commerce strategy that aims to capitalize on the significant increase in online spending over the last year. Qwantify helps businesses find and determine the most profitable niche within retail apparel, narrowing the category where products will fall; this ensures a steady, consistent demand for those products being sold on e-commerce sites.

As COVID-19 continues to upend the economy, a number of major North American retailers have filed for bankruptcy protection in 2020. Others are seeing dwindling revenues and similar pressure to consider filing for protection should nothing change in the short term.

In-person restrictions and other public health measures subsequently result in increased viewership of eCommerce sites, and the larger North American online retailers continue to see increased traffic to their sites, despite statewide stay-at-home orders being lifted and stores continuing to reopen.

E-commerce still has much more room to grow, with online spending representing 18.6% of total retail sales for the first two quarters of 2020. The team of e-commerce experts at Qwantify is ready to help, offering web development, e-commerce digital business development, and digital marketing services to help partners meet the $10,000 monthly revenue goal.

Visit Qwantify's profit calculator: https://qwantify.com/profit-calculator/ or learn more about Qwantify's partner program: https://qwantify.com/partners/.

See Services: https://qwantify.com/.

About Qwantify

Qwantify offers entrepreneurs the opportunity to enter and profit in the rapidly growing e-commerce industry via its Guaranteed Success Partner Program.

Contact:

Keith Lynch, Founder/CEO

[email protected]

Media Inquiries:

[email protected]

Related Images

image1.png

SOURCE Qwantify