QWELL, A Curated Network Of Nation's Top Providers, Launches Medical Online Booking Platform

NEW YORK, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, QWELL launched their medical online booking platform providing patients access to a curated group of the nation's top providers. Designed by healthcare professionals, for healthcare professionals, QWELL is an alternative to higher priced, mass market online search-and-book systems.

As primary care doctors, founders Bertie Bregman, M.D. and Rachel Bregman, M.D., saw a lack of access to high quality primary care in the highly-specialized market of New York City. With the belief that outstanding primary care is the center of better healthcare for all, Bertie and Rachel have cared for patients at Westside Family Medicine practice since 2006 under the motto, "where vintage care meets modern medicine."

Now, they are sharing their passion for better healthcare with the nation through QWELL. "After twenty-one plus years practicing medicine, we are familiar with the unique challenges that come with running a successful practice," says Dr. Bertie Bregman. "We are so excited to solve these issues with Qwell, ultimately providing better options for the nation's top healthcare professionals and better outcomes for patients."

QWELL offers its users a sophisticated directory by which each provider is highlighted for their individual expertise. QWELL provides patients the opportunity to search and book directly online or contact their preferred medical provider for an appointment. Patients can choose between top primary care doctors who coordinate their overall care, or book any of QWELL's specialists, and other providers including Dentists, Physical Therapists, Nutritionists, Personal Trainers, and Massage Therapists, making QWELL the hub for all of their healthcare needs.

QWELL medical practices have the ability to tailor the platform for their own use. A provider membership affords top medical professionals the option to not only refer patients to other providers, but also to book them directly, avoiding the pitfalls of patient follow-up and achieving overall better patient outcomes. Practices can easily upload an interactive appointment availability schedule that can be shown to patients, other QWELL providers, or both. Additionally, providers can upload current patients to QWELL, thereby quickly and easily building a QWELL base, without the need for high priced SEO and advertising services. Finally, medical practices are able to connect with other providers virtually as well as through QWELL's educational and networking events to grow their QWELL network.

Part medical booking platform, part social networking site, QWELL is the next generation of collaborative, holistic healthcare for all.

For more on QWELL, to book an appointment, or inquire about provider membership visit www.qwell.com.

About QWELL

Founded by Bertie Bregman, M.D. and Rachel Bregman, M.D., QWELL is an online medical booking platform offering access to the nation's top providers through a sophisticated directory by which each provider is highlighted for their individual expertise. As an alternative to higher priced, mass market online search-and-book systems, QWELL builds a curated network of highly regarded professionals and creates a model of improved service for both patients and providers. Designed by healthcare professionals, for healthcare professionals with ease of use in mind, there is a place for every top healthcare provider on QWELL.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Angela Berardinelli

London Misher Public Relations

212-759-2800

angela@londonmisherpr.com

SOURCE QWELL

Related Links

https://qwell.com

