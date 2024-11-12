Qwibie Welcomes Steve Macenski as Technical Advisor & Board Observer

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Qwibie, a leader in tenant-centric, AI-driven high-rise window cleaning solutions, proudly announces Steve Macenski as the inaugural member of its newly established technical advisory board. Macenski, a distinguished figure in robotics and artificial intelligence, will also serve as an observer on the board of directors.

"After hearing about Qwibie's vision, I was genuinely excited by their unique approach to façade robotics and description of the market opportunity. Their tenant-centric focus for high-rise window cleaning is a fresh perspective, and I'm looking forward to providing technical guidance as they move into the next stages of development," said Steve Macenski.

Perry Price, Founder and CEO of Qwibie, expressed his excitement over Macenski joining the team: "I had the chance to attend an NVIDIA webinar where Steve was presenting, and we connected afterward. Steve's background in robotics and AI is a perfect match for our goals. As our first official technical advisor, he's already helped shape the direction of our product, and we're thrilled to have his expertise guiding Qwibie forward."

Macenski will advise Qwibie on product innovation and R&D strategies. He will use his extensive experience to refine the company's approach to delivering high-rise, state-of-the-art, tenant-focused window cleaning solutions.

For more information on Qwibie and its mission to redefine high-rise window cleaning, please visit www.qwibie.com or email [email protected].

