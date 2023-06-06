Qwiet AI Continues Innovation Streak, Helping Organizations Reduce Legal Risks Associated with Open-Source Library Usage

News provided by

Qwiet AI

06 Jun, 2023, 08:00 ET

Newest addition to Qwiet AI's preZero platform affirms position as the most comprehensive AI-powered AppSec/DevOps tool on the market

Disruptive startup led by cybersecurity AI pioneer Stuart McClure offers first look at Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2023, June 5-7, booth #1145

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Qwiet AI, the first in the AppSec industry to provide AI-powered detection of vulnerabilities in code, today announced the launch of licensing detection for open-source libraries.

The news comes on the heels of its AI-enhanced app scans and Blacklight threat feed analysis offerings, along with continued demand from the development and AppSec community for better oversight to avoid legal risk due to licensing issues.

Continue Reading

"Today's development teams utilize libraries from multiple sources under multiple licenses as a way to save time and money," said Stuart McClure, CEO of Qwiet AI. "Unfortunately, due to the complex nature of licensing, a developer may include an open-source library with a licensing model that is in direct violation of how their application is brought to market. We don't expect developers to be legal experts, so they need a quick and easy way to avoid licensing conflicts."

Qwiet AI to the Rescue

With Qwiet AI's new open-source licensing tracking, combined with its AI-based approach to AppSec and threat-feed analysis, development teams and security stakeholders leverage the most advanced, comprehensive and intelligent AI-powered AppSec/DevSecOps tool to nip licensing-related risk in the bud—before they cause legal issues further down the road.

Thanks to our preZero platform's developer-friendly approach, license violations can be easily checked on each build, providing immediate feedback to developers that they are using a library with a licensing model that puts the company at legal risk. 

Qwiet AI tracks all the major open-source license models, from Apache 2.0 and GNU General Public License 2.1 (GPL 2.1) to GNU Lesser General Public License (LGPL 2.0), Eclipse Public License 2.0 (EPL 2.0), Eclipse Public License 1.0 (EPL 1.0), and Mozilla Public License (MPL 1.1). 

This release also brings enhanced filtering capabilities to dramatically reduce time to remediation.  "AppSec leaders need to know what libraries are being used, their versions and their vulnerabilities," added McClure. "Qwiet AI's preZero platform is the only solution that builds A.I. into threat detection, so teams can drill down from long lists of vulnerabilities to focus on true critical threats and exposure to dispersed attacks." 

About Qwiet AI

Qwiet AI, formerly ShiftLeft, reduces the noise inherent in the AppSec and DevSecOps space and allows developers to focus on high-fidelity results that have the greatest impact in their environment. Driven by a powerful AI engine developed by NumberOne AI, Qwiet AI's platform is the first in the industry to provide AI-driven detection of zero-day and pre-zero-day vulnerabilities in code. Backed by SYN Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, Blackstone, Mayfield, Thomvest Ventures, and SineWave Ventures, Qwiet AI is based in San Jose, California. For information, visit: www.qwiet.ai.

MEDIA CONTACT

Bill Lessard
Publicist
Qwiet AI
[email protected]
www.qwiet.ai
914.330.3501

SOURCE Qwiet AI

Also from this source

Qwiet AI Lights the Way to the Future of AppSec/DevSecOps Security with Blacklight

Qwiet AI Launches Services to Empower Organizations to Enable AppSec & DevSecOps Teams to Thrive

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.