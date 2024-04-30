Qwiet AI Takes Giant Step in Eliminating Security Vulnerabilities with AI AutoFix

Latest Qwiet AI platform feature automatically generates code suggestions to remediate security vulnerabilities and save 95% of developer time

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Qwiet AI, the first in the AppSec industry to provide AI-powered detection of vulnerabilities in code, today revealed their new AI AutoFix feature that leverages generative AI to automatically produce a new code suggestion when vulnerabilities are identified, to immediately fix them, reducing time-consuming security fixes and developer fatigue.

Building upon the company's Qwiet AI platform and its AI-powered threat detection, AI AutoFix transforms Qwiet AI's ability to identify security vulnerabilities into the first step in preventing cyber attacks from ever happening. AI AutoFix provides code fixes that are not only secure but generated based on the context of how an application works and how previous vulnerabilities were fixed.

Fixing vulnerabilities before they surface

AI AutoFix leverages Qwiet AI's patented method of ingesting an application's Code Property Graph (CPG) for prompt generation, allowing for more accurate, custom fixes for developers and their code. The inherently content-rich information provided by a CPG provides complete context into the application's vulnerabilities, data flow, and how the code is structured, revealing critical information on the application's functional elements and data flow paths.

"All cyber attacks start with insecure code," said Stuart McClure, CEO of Qwiet AI. "Tremendous strides have been made by the industry in identifying vulnerabilities in code earlier in the software development cycle, however addressing these vulnerabilities has historically been a time-consuming process. With AI AutoFix, Quiet AI is taking the first meaningful step toward eliminating security vulnerabilities as we identify them."

AI AutoFix features include:

In-depth intelligence - AI AutoFix receives critical context from a customer's unique Code Property Graph (CPG), Qwiet AI's patented feature that provides a full analysis of vulnerabilities, data flow, and even how developers have written their code to provide accurate, tailored code fix suggestions.

- AI AutoFix receives critical context from a customer's unique Code Property Graph (CPG), Qwiet AI's patented feature that provides a full analysis of vulnerabilities, data flow, and even how developers have written their code to provide accurate, tailored code fix suggestions. Built for the future - Modular design ensures Qwiet AI customers will always have the best-performing LLM.

- Modular design ensures Qwiet AI customers will always have the best-performing LLM. Secure code in seconds - After running an AI-powered threat detection scan that typically takes 90 seconds, engineers are provided with both a list of vulnerabilities and appropriate code fixes.

The natural integration of AI and software development

According to a recent survey , an overwhelming 94% of developers feel they will need AI security tools to keep pace with the ever-growing threat landscape. Developers currently spend up to a third of their time chasing security vulnerabilities and false positives but with AI Autofix, what might have taken two to three hours to fix can now be done in under five minutes.

The integration of AI tools to support developers dramatically increases productivity among development teams. Developers are producing code at a pace faster than ever before and to meet competitive market demands, it is critical organizations incorporate AI-based applications into their application security to ensure new code is secure. The release of AI AutoFix follows Qwiet AI's momentum in vaccinating the technology industry against security threats through prevention over the traditional approach of detecting and responding to security threats.

Qwiet AI will be at the RSA Conference 2024 in San Francisco, May 6-9 at South Moscone 867. Stop by for a demo and a conversation about the future of application security. Register here to attend Qwiet AI's fireside chat featuring CEO Stuart McClure and industry experts diving into AI in AppSec.

About Qwiet AI

Qwiet AI, formerly ShiftLeft, reduces the noise inherent in the AppSec and DevSecOps space and allows developers to focus on high-fidelity results that have the greatest impact in their environment. Driven by a powerful AI engine developed by NumberOne AI , Qwiet AI's platform is the first in the industry to provide AI-driven detection of zero-day and pre-zero-day vulnerabilities in code. Backed by SYN Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, Blackstone, Mayfield, Thomvest Ventures, and SineWave Ventures, Qwiet AI is based in San Jose, California. For information, visit: www.qwiet.ai .

