QXMédical Licenses Bioresorbable Embolic Technology from U of MN

ROSEVILLE, Minn., June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QXMédical acquired the world-wide exclusive rights to the bioresorbable embolic technology developed by researchers and physicians at the University of Minnesota to fill a clinical need for resorbable and drug-loadable microspheres and hydrogels. Embolics are used by interventional radiologists and oncologists to occlude vessels for a variety of clinical indications. Current market leaders use non-resorbable materials that remain in the vessels indefinitely. These permanent materials may cause chronic inflammatory reaction in the treated area as well as restrict vascular access for future treatment. University of Minnesota researchers have developed embolic agents that can be absorbed by the body after the therapeutic treatment has been obtained. BiologiQ, a subsidiary of QXMédical, will manage final development, regulatory submissions and commercialization.

Made of organic materials, these embolic agents degrade at a controlled rate and are eventually reabsorbed by the body. These materials do not permanently occlude blood vessels supplying healthy tissue and may allow for better restoration of artery integrity after embolization compared to permanent microspheres and gels. Additionally, these organic materials have the potential to load different drugs, including chemotherapeutic agents, for transarterial chemoembolization (TACE) procedures.

Dr. Jafar Golzarian, Director of Interventional Radiology & Vascular Imaging, University of Minnesota, stated, "There is an increasing demand by patients and physicians for inert, easy to use, loadable and resorbable materials. After the clinical result is obtained, the foreign material is removed from the body, reducing the risk of chronic inflammation and continuous drug release. Restoration of the non-target vessels is a potential added benefit of this technology." In addition to his clinical work, Dr. Golzarian is also an inventor of the resorbable embolic technology.

QXMédical's extensive experience in bringing technologies through regulatory approval and commercialization will greatly benefit this next generation technology and its availability to patients.

Fernando Di Caprio, QXMédical Chief Technology Officer, states, "This resorbable embolic technology shows promising preliminary pre-clinical results similar to those of established permanent embolics with the added benefit of bioresorption and drug loadability. Combined with our technical, regulatory and manufacturing expertise, we are excited about bringing this novel technology to market."

Benefits for this novel therapy include:

Arterial embolization used to treat trauma, bleeding, HVT (hypervascular tumors), AVM (arterial venous malformations) PAE (prostate artery embolization), UFE (uterine fibroid embolization), and some types of cancer.

Resorbable organic materials minimize inflammatory response and allow future vascular access after the therapeutic benefit of embolization has been achieved.

Minimizes the effect of non-targeted delivery of microspheres and gels which can be problematic with permanent embolics.

Ability of these unique embolics to be loaded with various drugs (including chemotherapy agents) allows targeted delivery while decreasing overall systemic exposure.

About QXMédical: QXMédical was founded in 2007 on the principle of providing uncompromised value and quality in underserved high-growth segments of the medical device market. Today, the company is known for its innovative solutions for complex, minimally invasive procedures. Working closely with healthcare professionals and strategic partners, we apply our expert insight and know-how to produce unique products that make a difference in the lives of others. The company is headquartered in Montreal, Canada with its state-of-the-art research and manufacturing facility located in Roseville, Minnesota. www.qxmedical.com

Media Contact:

London Krueger, Dir. Of Business Development

QXMédical

(651) 842-2050

216106@email4pr.com

SOURCE QXMédical

Related Links

http://www.qxmedical.com

