QYNAPSE appoints Matt Ullum as Chief Commercial Officer to drive and accelerate its growth globally

Matt is bringing over 15 years of experience spanning the global pharmaceutical and healthcare industries with a focus on Alzheimer's disease and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. He specializes in growing early stage companies by driving strategic vision into rapid revenue generation.

"We are thrilled to welcome Matt to the team at such an exciting time for the company and our customers," said Olivier Courrèges, CEO of Qynapse. "Matt's leadership and broad experience will be key to build the commercial capabilities that we need to succeed in scaling up QYNAPSE's growth to the next level."

"I am very excited to help drive the commercial growth of QYNAPSE's solutions, QyScore® and QyPredict®, which are not only revolutionizing patient care for those suffering from the most devastating of neurological conditions, but are also providing pharma with more objective tools to screen patients and measure drug effect over time, creating a higher probability for successful therapies," said Matt Ullum.

Matt recently served in a key commercial role for WCG Clinical, where he achieved significant growth within its patient engagement division. Prior to that, he was responsible for the market launch of COGNISION's FDA-approved EEG/ERP medical technology. Earlier in his career, Matt co-led the creation and launch of a national healthcare management company that focused on outsourcing the management of US-based employed physician networks.

Matt holds a Master's in Business Administration from the University of Kentucky and is a Certified Public Accountant.

About QYNAPSE

Founded in 2015, QYNAPSE is a medical technology company that develops and markets solutions maximizing the potential of quantitative imaging and artificial intelligence to optimize diagnosis, prognosis and monitoring of patients with neurological diseases.

QYNAPSE is already marketing its QyScore® software for the automated quantification of imaging markers for clinical routine and clinical trials, in Europe and the United States. QYNAPSE is also launching QyPredict®, an AI prediction technology for better targeted patient selection in clinical trials.

QYNAPSE is headquartered in France, the United States and Canada.

