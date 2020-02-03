Qynapse receives FDA clearance for QyScore®, a novel imaging software for central nervous system diseases

The software combines an advanced user interface with patient reports that are generated automatically in minutes. The results are presented in comparison to a healthy subjects database, supporting neurologists and radiologists in their clinical decision-making. QyScore® is compatible with the clinical routine workflow to support differential diagnosis and measure of clinical progression and also used in clinical trials for monitoring of drug efficacy and safety.

According to Pr. Bruno Dubois, Professor of Neurology at Sorbonne University, and Director of the Memory and Alzheimer's Disease Institute (IM2A) at Pitié Salpêtrière Hospital in Paris, "QyScore® makes a difference for the diagnosis of dementias at an early stage of the disease when it remains a challenge. The automatic quantification of markers such as brain atrophy, white matter hyperintensities and more, provides highly valuable help to support a timely diagnosis and an efficient monitoring of disease progression."

The software demonstrates its value by quantifying longitudinal changes of regions of interest in the brain, eliminating the inter- and intra-rater variability in images reading, and reducing the time and cost of image analysis.

Commercialization of QyScore® started in Europe following the CE mark approval in September 2017.

"FDA clearance is a major milestone to expand the commercialization of the software within the U.S.," said Olivier Courrèges, CEO of Qynapse. "Qynapse will accelerate collaboration with experts and healthcare providers in the U.S. to pursue its journey for better patient care in neurology."

About QYNAPSE

QYNAPSE SAS is a medical technology company that unlocks the potential of quantitative imaging and artificial intelligence to optimize the diagnosis, prognosis and longitudinal monitoring of patients with neurological diseases.

