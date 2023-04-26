QYOU and Maxamtech Launch Q GAMESMELA

Free To Play App Features a "Carnival" of Casual Mobile Games Allowing Users the Opportunity to Win Cash and Sponsored Prizes

TORONTO and MUMBAI, India, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - QYOU Media Inc. (TSXV: QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF), the fast-growing creator driven media company doing business in India and the United States, announced today the launch of Q GAMESMELA, its first direct to consumer casual mobile gaming app. The launch follows the closing of its acquisition of mobile game developer, Maxamtech Digital Ventures in January of 2023. Q GAMESMELA (MELA translates to "CARNIVAL" in English) offers a variety of engaging casual mobile games and can be downloaded from the Google Play store for Android phone users. All games are free to the user and game players can win a variety of cash and sponsored product prizes by topping leader boards that are regularly updated. Monetization will be driven by ads and promotions on the platform.

QYOU Media acquired a controlling interest in Maxamtech Digital Ventures in early 2023 to facilitate a direct to consumer capability for casual mobile gaming for the QYOU business in India. The driving business strategy is to leverage the immediate reach of Q branded content offerings across broadcast TV, connected (Smart) TV's and app based platforms that collectively now reach approximately 125 million Indians each week. The gaming app will be initially promoted to this audience via a variety of marketing initiatives across the Q branded channels and content offerings. A direct link to download the app will be provided via a QR code in the promotional ads. In addition, the company expects to create new ad sales programs on the app that will attract and leverage its vast universe of brand partnerships that now numbers over 100 advertisers across its various India business units.

The mobile gaming industry in India continues to experience massive growth with over 450 million casual mobile gamers today. Analysts expect that number to grow to 650 million by 2025. According to Business Today magazine, India is now the world's largest online gaming market by app downloads with over 15 billion downloads in 2022.

Curt Marvis, CEO and Co-Founder commented, "We are thrilled that our first gaming product is hitting the market only three months after we closed our acquisition of Maxamtech. We remain confident that fans of Q branded content offerings across India are perfectly suited to become customers of our gaming products. In addition, with recently developed data mining capabilities taking shape, we look to truly begin to leverage our audience data and influencer marketing capabilities to maximize stickiness and overall revenue generation. We view today as the kick off of an entirely new revenue vertical for our business in India."

Xerxes Mullan, Co-Founder of Maxamtech added, "This is exactly why we were so excited about joining the QYOU Media family. It provides a unique opportunity to get products to market quickly and with the ability to reach the right audience and build momentum. We have many more exciting plans going forward to grow the gaming business across a variety of user segments and business models. Q GamesMela is only the beginning!"

