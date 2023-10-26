QYOU India's QPlay+ Expands Connected TV Distribution Via Global Partnership with Coolita

Users of Coolita-powered TV's Including Panasonic, Croma and Thomson In India and Globally To Enjoy All QPlay+ Free Channels

MUMBAI, India and TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - QYOU Media Inc., (TSXV: QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF) a company operating in India and the United States producing and distributing content created by social media stars and digital content creators has announced a significant expansion of its Connected TV distribution for QPlay+ and its featured channels via a partnership with Coolita, a leading global smart TV+OS brand. As a part of this strategic alliance, Coolita users in India and across the globe, through their wide range of smart TV sets including COOCA, METZ, Panasonic, Croma, Thomson and others, along with their operating software Coolita, will have simple access to stream QYOU Media India's growing portfolio of FAST channels - including The Q, The Q Kahaniyan, Q GameX, Sadhguru TV, and Bollywood Hungama Live on a free ad supported basis.

The Connected/Smart TV industry in both India and globally continues to grow at an unprecedented rate with 9 out of 10 TV's sold in India last year being Smart TV's.** Ad revenues globally in the Connected/Smart TV space have also experienced a similar rapid rise driving $25.9 billion in revenue globally representing a CAGR of 13.2% in 2023.*** As technology and entertainment continue to evolve, this partnership ensures viewers get access to high-quality, localized content, adding a new dimension to their television viewing experience.

Coolita, known for its cutting-edge Coolita OS, is a trailblazer in the global smart TV industry. An industry-leading large-screen operating system, Coolita OS, consistently pushes the boundaries of technology to deliver the finest audio-visual content and an exceptional service experience to users worldwide. Operating in over 80 countries across Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, America, and beyond, Coolita's reach is truly expansive. Notably, the company has successfully shipped over 2 million large-screen devices running the Coolita system in India, making it a household name in the region.

Commenting on the strengthening of its connected TV presence in India and across the globe, Curt Marvis, CEO, QYOU Media, said, "Our partnership with Coolita is another great milestone in our mission to provide top-notch entertainment via CTV to viewers in India and worldwide. This collaboration allows us to further strengthen our digital presence on connected TVs in India while also offering our unique curated channels to a global audience. We continue to view the CTV space as a strong area for growth in India and beyond in the years ahead."

One of the fastest growing creator-media companies, QYOU Media operates in India and the United States producing, distributing and monetizing content created by social media influencers and digital content stars. In India, under our flagship brand, The Q and on connected TV, via channels Q Kahaniyan, Q GameX, Q Comedistaan & Sadhguru TV, we curate, produce and distribute premium content across television networks, VOD and OTT platforms, mobile phones, smart TV's and app-based platforms. In addition, QYOU has numerous additional content destinations, apps and gaming platforms engaging over 125 million Indian households weekly. Our influencer marketing company, Chtrbox, has been a pioneer in India's creator economy, leveraging data to connect brands to the right social media influencers. QGamesMela is a recently launched casual gaming business leveraging access to the large audience enjoyed by Q India products. In the United States, we power major film studios, game publishers and brands to create content and market via creators and influencers. Founded and created by industry veterans from Lionsgate, MTV, Disney and Sony, QYOU Media's millennial and Gen Z-focused content reaches more than one billion consumers around the world every month. Experience our work at www.qyoumedia.com

