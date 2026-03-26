QYOU Media Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

Fourth Quarter Record Net Sales of $11.0 - $11.2 Million, Representing a Projected 63% Increase Year-Over-Year

TORONTO and LOS ANGELES and MUMBAI, India, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - QYOU Media Inc., (TSXV: QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF), today announced its preliminary sales and gross margin results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025 ended December 31, 2025.

Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2025 Results

Net sales are expected to increase approximately 63% to $11.0 - $11.2 million, compared to $6.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Gross profit margin is expected to be between 73% – 76%, compared to 62% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Preliminary Full Year 2025 Results

Net sales from continuing operations are expected to increase approximately 20% to $32.0 - $32.3 million, compared to $26.9 million in 2024.

Gross profit margin is expected to be between 58% – 59%, compared to 52% in 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA* is expected to be $0.8 million.

These figures are subject to audit and finalization. Full year-end results are expected to be available on April 30, 2026.

QYOU Media CEO and Co-Founder Curt Marvis commented, "We want shareholders to get an early indication of our record breaking Q4 and FY 2025 revenue results as we work to complete our full Q4 and FY 2025 audit. In addition, we expect to record positive adjusted annual EBITDA along with solid gross margin growth across the board. Management continues to believe in the powerful financial momentum that has been created with a business model focused on the fast growing businesses of social media marketing and the influencer driven Creator Economy. Annual results for FY 2026 are expected to continue this trajectory."

About QYOU Media

QYOU Media is a creator marketing and performance media company. Through its subsidiaries, QYOU USA and Chtrbox India, the company develops, distributes and amplifies creator-led content for leading brands, integrating strategy, creative, creators and paid media to drive measurable business outcomes. In India, Chtrbox operates as an influencer and marketing platform and agency connecting brands and creators at scale. In the United States, QYOU partners with major film studios, game publishers and leading CPG brands to execute creator-driven campaigns across paid and organic channels. Founded and managed by industry veterans from Lionsgate, MTV, Disney, Sony and TikTok, QYOU Media's content has reached more than one billion consumers globally. Experience our work at www.qyoumedia.com and https://www.chtrbox.com

*Note on Adjusted EBITDA:

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), we present Earnings Before Interest Tax Depreciation and Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") which is a non-IFRS financial measure. The presentation of non-IFRS financial measurement is not intended to be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, or superior to, operating loss or net income (loss) or any other performance measures derived in accordance with IFRS or as an alternative to net cash provided by operating activities or any other measures of cash flows or liquidity.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as revenue minus operating expenses excluding non-cash and or non-recurring operating expenses, such as stock-based compensation, marketing credits, depreciation and amortization (interest and taxes are not included in the Company's operating expenses). Adjusted EBITDA is used as an internal measure to evaluate the performance of our operating segments. We believe that information about this non-IFRS financial measure assists investors by allowing them to evaluate changes in operating results of our business separate from non-operational factors that affect operating income (loss) and net income (loss), thus providing insights into both operations and other factors that affect reported results. A limitation of the use of Adjusted EBITDA as a performance measure is that it does not reflect the periodic costs of certain amortizing assets used in generating revenue in our business. Furthermore, this measure may vary among companies; thus Adjusted EBITDA as presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Words such as "expects'', "anticipates" and "intends" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein may include, but are not limited to, information concerning the completion of future investments, the approval of the Exchange of the investments, the approval of the Reserve Bank of India of future investments, the expected use of proceeds from the investment, and statements relating to the business and future activities of QYOU. These forward-looking statements are based on QYOU's current projections and expectations about future events and other factors management believes are appropriate. Although QYOU believes that the assumptions underlying these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect, and readers cannot be assured that the offering and the closing thereof will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors, including certain risk factors, many of which are beyond QYOU's control. Additional risks and uncertainties regarding QYOU are described in its publicly-available disclosure documents, filed by QYOU on SEDAR (www.sedarplus.com) except as updated herein. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release represent QYOU's expectations as of the date of this news release, or as of the date they are otherwise stated to be made, and subsequent events may cause these expectations to change. QYOU undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE QYOU Media Inc.