QYOU Media Hosting Shareholder Call - CEO and Co-Founder Curt Marvis to Provide Update For The Second Half of 2024

Tuesday July 9, 2024 at 11:00 AM EST

LOS ANGELES and TORONTO and MUMBAI, India, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - QYOU Media Inc. (TSXV: QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF), a company operating in India and the United States, producing content created by social media stars and digital content creators and distributing via television, OTT platforms, mobile devices and apps, announced today that QYOU Media CEO and Co-Founder Curt Marvis will host a live conference call and live stream on Tuesday July 9th, 2024 at 11:00 AM Eastern Standard Time.

Shareholders are encouraged to send questions in advance of the meeting here . A live Q & A will follow the discussion which will focus on the second half of FY 2024 and the various initiatives taking place across the various business units. Management will accept questions via the chat, and individuals wishing to ask a question during the call can do so at any time, though questions asked in advance through the link above are more likely to be addressed.

To watch or listen to the call please click here to access the livestream link.

To add this event to your calendar please click this link here .

QYOU Management also announced today that it has determined not to proceed with the share consolidation resolution at its upcoming annual and special meeting of shareholders on July 19, 2024 (the "Meeting"). Curt Marvis commented, "We have listened to the various concerns of our shareholders and while we are confident the measure could pass...we are acknowledging shareholder concerns and dropping this specific resolution."

All other matters to be considered at the Meeting remain unchanged and are further described in the management information circular in respect of the Meeting dated June 5, 2024, which is available here via the QYOU Media profile on SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ) and via the QYOU Media website here .

An archive of the call will be available on QYOU's YouTube channel and website following the call.

About QYOU Media

One of the fastest growing creator-media companies, QYOU Media operates in India and the United States producing, distributing and monetizing content created by social media influencers and digital content stars. In India, under our flagship brand, The Q and on connected TV, via channels Q Kahaniyan, Q GameX, Q Comedistaan & Sadhguru TV, QToonz and RDCMovies we curate, produce and distribute premium content across television networks, VOD and OTT platforms, mobile phones, smart TV's and app-based platforms. In addition, QYOU has numerous additional content destinations, apps and gaming platforms engaging over 125 million Indian households weekly. Our influencer marketing company, Chtrbox, has been a pioneer in India's creator economy, leveraging data to connect brands to the right social media influencers. QGamesMela is a recently launched casual gaming business leveraging access to the large audience enjoyed by Q India products. In the United States, we power major film studios, game publishers and brands to create content and market via creators and influencers. Founded and created by industry veterans from Lionsgate, MTV, Disney and Sony, QYOU Media's millennial and Gen Z-focused content reaches more than one billion consumers around the world every month. Experience our work at www.qyoumedia.com

