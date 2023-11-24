QYOU Media Hosting TownHall Meeting - CEO Curt Marvis and India Group CEO Raj Mishra to Review Overall Corporate Initiatives

Wednesday November 29, 2023 at 4:15 PM EST

TORONTO, MUMBAI, India and LOS ANGELES, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - QYOU Media Inc. (TSXV: QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF), a company operating in India and the United States, producing content created by social media stars and digital content creators and distributing via television, OTT platforms, mobile devices and apps, announced today that QYOU Media CEO and Co-Founder Curt Marvis, along with recently appointed India Group CEO, Raj Mishra, will host a one hour live conference call and live stream on Wednesday November 29th, 2023 at 4:15 PM Eastern Standard Time. A live Q & A will follow the discussion which will focus on the overall initiatives of the company closing out 2023 and heading into FY 2024.

Curt Marvis CEO QYOU Media and Raj Mishra India Group CEO (CNW Group/QYOU Media Inc.)

To watch or listen to the call please click here to access the livestream link.

Management will accept questions via the chat, and individuals wishing to ask a question during the call can do so at any time.

An archive of the call will be available on QYOU's YouTube channel and website following the call.

About QYOU Media

One of the fastest growing creator-media companies, QYOU Media operates in India and the United States producing, distributing and monetizing content created by social media influencers and digital content stars. In India, via our flagship , The Q and on channels Q Kahaniyan, Q GameX, Q Comedistaan, Sadhguru TV and Bollywood Hungama we curate, produce and distribute premium content across television networks, VOD and OTT platforms, mobile phones, smart TV's and app-based platforms. In addition, QYOU has numerous additional content destinations, apps and gaming platforms engaging over 125 million Indian households weekly. Our influencer marketing company, Chtrbox, has been a pioneer in India's creator economy, leveraging data to connect brands to the right social media influencers. QGamesMela is a recently launched casual mobile gaming business leveraging access to the large audience enjoyed by Q India products. In the United States, we power major film studios, game publishers and brands to create content and market via creators and influencers. Founded and created by industry veterans from Lionsgate, MTV, Disney and Sony, QYOU Media's millennial and Gen Z-focused content reaches more than one billion consumers around the world every month. Experience our work at www.qyoumedia.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE QYOU Media Inc.