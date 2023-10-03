QYOU Media's Influencer Marketing Divisions Riding Wave of Industry Growth

2023 Global Influencer Marketing To Reach $21.3 Billion More Than Doubling in Size in Three Years

Chtrbox India and QYOU USA Continue to Rack Up New Clients and Industry Recognition

LOS ANGELES, MUMBAI, India and TORONTO, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - QYOU Media Inc., (TSXV: QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF) a company operating in India and the United States producing and distributing content created by social media stars and digital content creators, has announced a series of recent accomplishments by its India and US based Influencer Marketing divisions. Both business divisions of QYOU Media continue to build upon expanding client bases and the increasing importance of Influencer Marketing for all brands seeking to reach young audiences in the US, India and around the world.

The Influencer Marketing industry continues to experience unprecedented growth as the industry moves ahead as a mainstream marketplace for advertisers and brands. In the last three years the overall global business has more than doubled. Data Bridge Market Research has projected that the industry will experience a compound annual growth rate of 32.5% from 2022-2029 and reach a level of nearly $70 Billion in 2029.

Recent highlights for each QYOU Media Influencer Marketing business unit includes:

QYOU USA:

CHTRBOX/ CHTRBOX REPRESENT/ CHTRSOCIAL:

National Geographic and IndiGo Airlines: Following our award winning campaign in 2021, Chtrbox partnered with National Geographic India for their most recent campaign in collaboration with IndiGo - #nofilterbyIndiGo , wherein we exclusively led their influencer campaign.

, wherein we exclusively led their influencer campaign. Chtrbox curated Warner Music India & Flipkart Fashion's first ever college campus ambassador program with students across colleges in India , while facilitating a collaboration between the two brands and building a strong student community that drives awareness for the launch of Flipkart's latest GenZ collection - SPOYL - while building on an organic content bank for WMI to promote their songs.

& Flipkart Fashion's first ever college campus ambassador program with students across colleges in , while facilitating a collaboration between the two brands and building a strong student community that drives awareness for the launch of Flipkart's latest GenZ collection - - while building on an organic content bank for WMI to promote their songs. Karan Perwani featured in Indian Television re: New WhatsApp Channels Initiative:

re: New WhatsApp Channels Initiative: ChtrRepresent Clients Featured Across Multiple Publications Including: Ruchika Lohiya on Social Nation Now and Instagram

on and Travel creator Jinali Sutariya (@travelstoriesbyus) was invited by Punjab's Honourable CM Bhagwant Mann for the very first edition of Punjab's Tourism Summit held in Mohali to capture and promote awareness towards the state's travel landscape.

(@travelstoriesbyus) was invited by Punjab's Honourable CM Bhagwant Mann for the very first edition of Punjab's Tourism Summit held in Mohali to capture and promote awareness towards the state's travel landscape. ChtrSocial founder Darshil Shah featured in Campaign India .

Curt Marvis, CEO and Co-Founder, QYOU Media, commented "When we started to engage in influencer marketing, it was still an add-on approach for most major brands. This has now officially changed and we are in the middle of one of the fastest growth ad businesses in history. It holds at its core everything we are about as a company…content, community and commerce driven by the young and dynamic content creators we see across platforms that are all part of our daily routines and lives…whether on YouTube, TikTok, Instagram or other platforms. This is what makes our business so exciting and why we are so bullish on our current position in the market. We work with A-list world brands bringing them the audiences they need at scale…all the while showing real engagement. We continue to develop and believe in the business and financial growth potential of both QYOU USA and Chtrbox more than ever before."

About QYOU Media

One of the fastest growing creator-media companies, QYOU Media operates in India and the United States producing, distributing and monetizing content created by social media influencers and digital content stars. In India, under our flagship brand, The Q and on connected TV, via channels Q Kahaniyan, Q GameX, Q Comedistaan & Sadhguru TV, we curate, produce and distribute premium content across television networks, VOD and OTT platforms, mobile phones, smart TV's and app-based platforms. In addition, QYOU has numerous additional content destinations, apps and gaming platforms engaging over 125 million Indian households weekly. Our influencer marketing company, Chtrbox, has been a pioneer in India's creator economy, leveraging data to connect brands to the right social media influencers. QGamesMela is a recently launched casual gaming business leveraging access to the large audience enjoyed by Q India products. In the United States, we power major film studios, game publishers and brands to create content and market via creators and influencers. Founded and created by industry veterans from Lionsgate, MTV, Disney and Sony, QYOU Media's millennial and Gen Z-focused content reaches more than one billion consumers around the world every month. Experience our work at www.qyoumedia.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

