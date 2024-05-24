QYOU USA and Chtrbox Influencer Marketing Teams Receive Multiple 2024 Accolades and Awards

May 24, 2024, 08:05 ET
Campaigns and Individuals Are Recognized Across a Variety of Categories and Competitions
LOS ANGELES, MUMBAI, India and TORONTO, May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - QYOU Media Inc., (TSXV: QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF) a company operating in India and the United States producing and distributing content created by social media stars and digital content creators, has announced a list of awards, nominations and accolades received by its Influencer Marketing business units in both the United States and India in 2024. Powered by a growing global client list that is comprised of many of the world's largest entertainment, gaming and consumer brands, the two influencer marketing business units have continued to deliver highly successful and effective campaigns that have become regularly recognized across multiple industry marketing award competitions.
The list of 2024 Awards and Accolades to date includes:
QYOU USA WINS:
Award: Digiday Content Marketing Awards (link here)
Partner: Ubisoft
Campaign: Assassin's Creed Mirage
Category: Best Use of TikTok
Entry Link Here
Award: ADDYs American Advertising Federation Los Angeles (link here)
Partner: Paramount Pictures
Campaign: Scream VI
Trophy: Silver
Category: Social Media - Single Execution
Entry Link Here
Award: ADDYs (American Advertising Federation Los Angeles (link here)
Partner: Paramount Pictures
Campaign: Scream VI
Trophy: Professional Honorable Mention
Category: Social Media - Campaign
Entry Link Here
Award: The Telly Award (link here)
Partner: Paramount Pictures
Campaign: Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Trophy: Gold
Category: Brand Collaboration (Use of Creator, Celebrity, & Influencer) - Social Video
Entry Link Here
Award: The Telly Award (link here)
Partner: Paramount Pictures
Campaign: Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Category: People's Tilly Silver Winner: Social Video
Entry Link Here
QYOU USA FINALIST:
Award: The Drum (link here)
Partner: Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.
Campaign: WONKA - A Global Campaign of Pure Imagination
Category: Social Media
Final Selection Announcement: June 5, 2024
Entry Link Here
Award: Ad Age Creativity Awards (link here)
Partner: Paramount Pictures
Campaign: Scream VI
Category: Best Use of TikTok
Entry Link Here
Award: Women's Leadership Symposium & Awards (link here)
Publication: Los Angeles Business Journal
Nominee: Lexi St. John
Final Selection Announcement: June 13, 2024
CHTRBOX INDIA WINS:
Award: Indian Television Digital Media Excellence Awards (link here)
Partner: Disney
Campaign: Disney 100
Category: Digital Influencer Marketing Campaign of the Year
Award: Exchange 4 Media 40 Under 40 (link here)
Winner: Karan Pherwani: Vice President Chtrbox and Head of ChtrRepresent
Curt Marvis, CEO and Co-Founder of QYOU Media, commented, "We could not be more proud of the continued amazing work of our influencer teams in both the US and India. We are very fortunate to have assembled a stellar list of global clients with brands that are household names. With that privilege comes a great deal of pressure to deliver. We have consistently been able to work with our partners to achieve amazing campaigns. The campaigns have not only generated engagement and impact at scale, but their creative magic is increasingly being recognized by our peers and for that we are both grateful and proud."
One of the fastest growing creator-media companies, QYOU Media operates in India and the United States producing, distributing and monetizing content created by social media influencers and digital content stars. In India, under our flagship brand, The Q and on connected TV, via channels Q Kahaniyan, Q GameX, Q Comedistaan & Sadhguru TV, QToonz and RDCMovies we curate, produce and distribute premium content across television networks, VOD and OTT platforms, mobile phones, smart TV's and app-based platforms. In addition, QYOU has numerous additional content destinations, apps and gaming platforms engaging over 125 million Indian households weekly. Our influencer marketing company, Chtrbox, has been a pioneer in India's creator economy, leveraging data to connect brands to the right social media influencers. QGamesMela is a recently launched casual gaming business leveraging access to the large audience enjoyed by Q India products. In the United States, we power major film studios, game publishers and brands to create content and market via creators and influencers. Founded and created by industry veterans from Lionsgate, MTV, Disney and Sony, QYOU Media's millennial and Gen Z-focused content reaches more than one billion consumers around the world every month. Experience our work at www.qyoumedia.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
