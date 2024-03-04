QYOU USA Hosting TownHall Meeting

President Glenn Ginsburg Joined by Senior Management to Provide 2024 Update

Thursday March 7, 2024 at 11:30 AM EST

LOS ANGELES, TORONTO and MUMBAI, India, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - QYOU Media Inc. (TSXV: QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF), a company operating in India and the United States, producing content created by social media stars and digital content creators and distributing via television, OTT platforms, mobile devices and apps, announced today that QYOU USA President Glenn Ginsburg along with senior executives Lexi St. John, EVP and GM QYOU Studios and Morgan Barclay, SVP Strategy will host a live conference call and live stream on Thursday March 7th, 2024 at 11:30 AM Eastern Standard Time. A live Q & A will follow the discussion which will focus on the fast growing QYOU USA business along with an overview of increasing global initiatives.

To watch or listen to the call please click here to access the livestream link.

To add this event to your calendar please click this link here .

Management will accept questions via the chat, and individuals wishing to ask a question during the call can do so at any time.

An archive of the call will be available on QYOU's YouTube channel and website following the call.

About QYOU Media

One of the fastest growing creator-media companies, QYOU Media operates in India and the United States producing, distributing and monetizing content created by social media influencers and digital content stars. In India, under our flagship brand, The Q and on connected TV, via channels Q Kahaniyan, Q GameX, Q Comedistaan, Sadhguru TV and Bollywood Hungama we curate, produce and distribute premium content across television networks, VOD and OTT platforms, mobile phones, smart TV's and app-based platforms. In addition, QYOU has numerous additional content destinations, apps and gaming platforms engaging over 125 million Indian households weekly. Our influencer marketing company, Chtrbox, has been a pioneer in India's creator economy, leveraging data to connect brands to the right social media influencers. QGamesMela is a recently launched casual gaming business leveraging access to the large audience enjoyed by Q India products. In the United States, QYOU USA powers major film studios, game publishers and leading brands social media marketing efforts on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube via custom content creation, media and creators/influencers. Founded and created by industry veterans from Lionsgate, MTV, Disney and Sony, QYOU Media's millennial and Gen Z-focused content reaches more than one billion consumers around the world every month. Experience our work at www.qyoumedia.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

