QYOU USA Wins Drum Award For Social Media Influencer Partnership With Paramount Pictures on Scream VI

2023 Marks Record Year of Recognition for both QYOU USA and Chtrbox India Combining For 23 Total Awards

LOS ANGELES, MUMBAI, India and TORONTO, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - QYOU Media Inc., (TSXV: QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF) a company operating in India and the United States producing and distributing content created by social media stars and digital content creators, has announced that their QYOU USA Influencer Marketing business unit has been awarded the prestigious Drum Award in the Social Media: Media and Entertainment category for their campaign for the movie Scream VI on behalf of Paramount Pictures. The award faced stiff competition from leading social marketing campaigns including Havas (BBC Eurovision); MG OMD (Spiderman) and Wavemaker (Yellowstone: 1923). A complete presentation on the Scream VI award can be found HERE .

QYOU Media and Paramount Pictures join for award winning social campaign for Scream VI (CNW Group/QYOU Media Inc.)

To excite new and existing fans of SCREAM, Paramount tapped QYOU to generate mass awareness, engagement and anticipation for Scream VI via a large scale, short form video campaign on TikTok, Instagram Reels and YouTube featuring top creators, custom creative and in-house production. The campaign featured unique creative executions that all funneled into the overall campaign creative, "Ghostface Unleashed" in which the film's recurrent character was "unleashed" on NYC to terrorize unsuspecting creators. Overall, the entire campaign generated 17.5M+ views, 1.9M+ engagements, a 10.83% Engagement Rate (ER) and 145K+ clicks directly to the ticketing site, resulting in an overall Click-Thru-Rate (CTR)of 2.48% which comes in at nearly 3x the platform benchmark of .87%. In its opening weekend, Scream VI was #1 at the Box Office, setting a franchise record with a $67M debut at global box office with 42% of the audience in the key 18-24 demographic.

2023 has delivered a stellar list of 23 different awards garnered by both the QYOU USA (9) and Chtrbox India (14) influencer marketing business units representing a variety of overall company campaigns and individual accomplishments. Most recently Chtrbox received the accolade of being named "Agency of the Year" at the 2023 Entrepreneur India awards.

The influencer marketing and creator economny continues to experience unprecedented growth. Goldman Sachs has already predicted that it will generate $480 Billion in overall spending by 2027. Sprout Social recently published a report estimating that the Influencer Marketing industry is set to generate $21.2 billion worldwide in 2023 up from just $1.7 billion in 2016. Data Bridge Market Research has projected that the industry will experience a compound annual growth rate of 32.5% from 2022-2029.

Glenn Ginsburg, President of QYOU USA, commented, "We could not be more proud of the stellar work done by our US and India teams and we believe the recognition we have received is a testament to that amazing work with the help of our terrific partners. The profound importance of the creator economy in marketing top brands and products while generating true engagement at scale has become an essential component of the media landscape. We see a bright future ahead for our overall business as we continue to grow the list of blue chip partners that want to leverage our expertise."

About QYOU Media

One of the fastest growing creator-media companies, QYOU Media operates in India and the United States producing, distributing and monetizing content created by social media influencers and digital content stars. In India, under our flagship brand, The Q and on connected TV, via channels Q Kahaniyan, Q GameX, Q Comedistaan, Sadhguru TV and Bollywood Hungama we curate, produce and distribute premium content across television networks, VOD and OTT platforms, mobile phones, smart TV's and app-based platforms. In addition, QYOU has numerous additional content destinations, apps and gaming platforms engaging over 125 million Indian households weekly. Our influencer marketing company, Chtrbox, has been a pioneer in India's creator economy, leveraging data to connect brands to the right social media influencers. QGamesMela is a recently launched casual gaming business leveraging access to the large audience enjoyed by Q India products. In the United States, we power major film studios, game publishers and brands social media marketing efforts on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube via custom content creation, media and creators/influencers. Founded and created by industry veterans from Lionsgate, MTV, Disney and Sony, QYOU Media's millennial and Gen Z-focused content reaches more than one billion consumers around the world every month. Experience our work at www.qyoumedia.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE QYOU Media Inc.