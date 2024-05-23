Qyrus Launches 'QAPi' - The New API Testing Platform for Public

Chat with QAPi and experience the power of fast, insightful, and reliable API testing.

CHICAGO, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Qyrus has launched QAPi, the world's first GenAI-powered API testing platform for the public. It's a comprehensive, codeless, and highly intelligent test automation platform with chatbot assistance and a futuristic, intuitive UI. QAPi is a game-changer in the testing industry as it breaks through limitations and provides users with a truly innovative experience.

What makes Qyrus Different

At Qyrus, our goal was to develop a platform that is not only available to everyone but also surpasses limitations and delivers a genuinely innovative experience. QAPi is intended to cater to each user's testing requirements, providing quick and perceptive API test automation.

"QAPi isn't just another platform; it's the better way to test APIs. Its intuitive interface and powerful capabilities will streamline your testing processes and boost productivity like never before," says Ravi Sundaram, President, Qyrus Operations. "Whether you're a small business looking to scale efficiently or a professional seeking to optimize your work, QAPi is the affordable solution you've been searching for."

The AI makes the platform easy to use. The intuitive UI, dynamic assertions, and script reusability enhance productivity and speed. Lastly, the codeless assertions across components, performance tests, and integration with CI platforms lead to improved coverage and efficiency.

It is currently available in Freemium (lifetime free) and Pro versions (paid).

Some key features of the newly launched QAPi include:

Chatbot for test building

AI-powered dynamic assertion and validation of headers

Support for GraphQL API testing

Integration with leading CI platforms

Automated JSON and XML extraction

Insightful reporting on API test performance

Parallel test execution and access to performance metrics

Performance testing with concurrency and external data

You can find more details on QAPi here: https://www.qyrus.com/qapi

You can also sign up for the 'Freemium' plan. It's the only platform that is free (for unlimited time) and provides more than the required features that the users may need for testing.

About Qyrus:

Qyrus is a comprehensive, codeless, and highly intelligent test automation platform. It efficiently tests Web, Mobile, and APIs with a single AI-powered cloud-based platform that detects and eliminates bugs early in the software development lifecycle. Its all-in-one Device Farm Infrastructure is Next-Gen, ISO 27001 & SOC2 compliant, and requires zero setup time and maintenance. Qyrus empowers testers, developers, and business teams to produce higher-quality products. It maximizes human ingenuity, minimizes unnecessary dependencies across the testing lifecycle, reduces human errors, and decreases operating and testing costs. We now cater to some of the biggest Fortune 500 companies across geographies, and with our 24x7 support, we ensure that you can always depend on us.

To know more, visit www.qyrus.com or contact us at [email protected].

