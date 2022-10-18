Qzzr Acquired by Riddle.com

Quiz maker pioneers team up to take interactive content to the next level – 3.2 billion insights generated in 2021

SAARBRÜCKEN, Germany, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Qzzr.com has become part of Riddle Technologies AG, owner of the popular interactive content platform Riddle.com. The two online quiz makers combined to deliver 3.2 billion answered questions for their customers in 2021. The deal closed on 10/11/2022, and both parties are working on transitioning all Qzzr customers and their content to Riddle.

"We are happy to have found a new home and more expansive feature set for our loyal Qzzr.com community at Riddle," said Josh Kasteler, CEO of Qzzr Inc. "Qzzr and Riddle share the same values of integrity and privacy for customer data while providing the most engaging experience possible. And Riddle's quiz platform will let Qzzr's customers continue to create compelling interactive content for their audiences."

Integrating Qzzr is part of Riddle's strategy to expand their suite of high-end interactive content creation tools for publishers. Qzzr's technology includes a high-performing quiz engine that lets any user quickly make quizzes, personality tests, and other content with integrated lead capabilities.

Riddle will incorporate this core technology in their quiz maker. Qzzr customers will have access to both the functionality of Qzzr as well as Riddle's more wide-ranging set of quiz formats and features.

"We are honored that Qzzr chose to work with Riddle to transfer its customers' content seamlessly to our platform," said Boris Pfeiffer, CEO of Riddle Technologies AG. "Qzzr has long been a leader and innovator in the online quiz maker space. We can't wait to help their customers continue to build amazing interactive content on Riddle.com."

More information about the acquisition can be viewed here.

About Riddle

Launched in 2014, Riddle is a German-based quiz maker used by global publishers and sports teams including CNN, Shopify, and Oxfam. In 2021, users logged almost 500 million minutes of audience engagement as they answered questions on Riddle-powered content (infographic). Riddle's software is 100% GDPR-compliant makes it easy for marketers to create quizzes, surveys, and other interactive content on their sites to collect data and increase engagement. All of Riddle's subscription plans include unlimited quiz responses, data collection, and traffic. You can sign up for a 14-day free trial with all features (no credit card required).

About Qzzr

The world's best brands use Qzzr to create intelligent interactive content like quizzes, polls, and lists. Qzzr's award-winning product helps brands expand their reach, engagement, conversions, and insights. In 2021 alone, Qzzr's customers had more than 401 million people engaged with content created with their quiz engine.

Media Contact and Assets:

Mike Hawkins

Head of Marketing & Managing Director, Riddle UK Ltd.

[email protected]

+44 777 0689 979

https://www.riddle.com

Media assets: https://www.riddle.com/blog/riddle-media-kit/

SOURCE Riddle Technologies AG