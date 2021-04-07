R. Couri Hay Creative Public Relations Named Top NYC PR Firm By Expertise

Clients, charities and projects represented by RCHCPR over the years include Harry Winston, Prada, Bulgari, Escada, Chopard, Bergdorf Goodman, Galerie Gmurzynska, Art Miami, ABT, The Budapest Festival Orchestra, The Juilliard School, Doubles Club, The National Arts Club, Friars Club, Society of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, American Heart Association, Hope for Depression Research Foundation, SOMOS Community Care, Southampton Hospital, Southampton Animal Shelter, ASPCA, Marquis Who's Who, Cuisine Solutions, 21 Club, Aidala, Bertuna & Kamins, Cohen Stine Kapoor, Dr. Sherrell Aston, Dr. Marie Hayag, Peter Thomas Roth, and celebrities including James Franco, Suzanne Somers, Ashley Judd, Joe Namath, Mariel Hemingway and Brock Pierce.

"We are honored to be recognized by Expertise for the passion and commitment that my team brings to the office every day. 2020 provided many challenges and opportunities for our industry that required us to pivot overnight," said Founder and CEO, R. Couri Hay. "We are grateful to our clients who have grown with us through this difficult year and celebrate this achievement with them."

R. Couri Hay Creative Public Relations was founded by master publicist, TV personality and society columnist, R. Couri Hay. The elite boutique agency represents clients in a wide range of fields including artists & galleries, philanthropy, hospitality, food & beverage, law, finance, beauty, medicine, health & wellness and education. They provide strategic planning, media training, crisis management, and event coordination for luxury brands, celebrities and tastemakers, helping them remain relevant and omnipresent. R. Couri Hay has also created an in-house social media division offering a full 360 experience including e-commerce support, SEO and influencer campaign management in response to the rapidly evolving digital marketplace. rcourihay.com, Instagram: @rcourihay

